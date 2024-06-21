Take a look inside the luxury home tipped for a record-breaking sale

WATCH: Take a look inside this six-bedroom home listed in Merewether Heights.

Belle Property's listing of this six-bedroom home at 32 Elsworth Parade in Merewether Heights is tipped to break the suburb record. Picture supplied

A PROPERTY in Merewether Heights described as having "the perfect floorplan for a family" is tipped to break the suburb record.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 32 Elsworth Parade is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Belle Property agents Anthony Di Nardo and Jackson Morgan.



The two-level house has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Picture suppplied

A price guide was not available, however, Mr Morgan expects the property to surpass the suburb's residential sale record.



The record price paid for a house in Merewether Heights was set in March 2023 with the $2.85 million sale of a luxury home at 25 View Street.



The open-plan dining and kitchen. Picture supplied

The listing has drawn strong interest from buyers since it was listed on June 20, with more than 35 enquiries within the first day on market.



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2007 for $535,000.

The afresco area. Picture supplied

Set on 613 square metres, the current owners built the home which spans two levels, with multiple living areas including an outdoor entertaining area.



The covered alfresco area has an outdoor kitchen overlooking the in-ground swimming pool.



The alfresco area has an outdoor kitchen. Picture supplied

"As far as it goes with family homes, I don't think I have seen a floorplan that has been perfected so well, whether it's a younger family or an older family," Mr Morgan said.

"It has three living areas, including a rumpus upstairs, another one downstairs and an open-plan living that leads out to the pool.

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

"It has a master bedroom and bedroom two is on the same floor as the master and also has an ensuite which really opens it up to the flexibilty of multi-generational living or, if you have a newborn, having the nursery there so you are close by.

The ensuite has a freestanding bath. Picture supplied

"It has a flat, level backyard with a pool which you can see from the kitchen, living and dining, so as far as it goes for family homes, it has the perfect floorplan."



The property has a three-car garage with a mud room and internal access to the house.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The first floor has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen with an island bench and polished concrete flooring.



There a home office and two bedrooms, both with ensuites, including the master with a walk-in robe, and two living areas, with one flowing out to the alfresco area and pool.



One of the home's three living rooms. Picture supplied

The second level has an additional three bedrooms, a main bathroom and a third living space.



Features include louvre windows and bi-fold doors for crossflow ventilation.

Expressions of interest close on July 25.



The third living room upstairs. Picture supplied

The most recent sales in the suburb include Walkom Real Estate's listing of a five-bedroom house at 18 Sun Hill Drive and a renovated four-bedroom home listed with Simon Wall Property at 6 Ashford Parade.



Both properties fetched $1.875 million in May.



The property spans 613 square metres. Picture supplied

In March, a four-bedroom house on a corner block at 51 Bershire Avenue sold for $2.23 million with Mavis Property Co.



The median house price in Merewether Heights is $1.68 million, according to CoreLogic.