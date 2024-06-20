Take a tour of 'the ultimate beach house', now on the market

The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale is for sale. Picture: Supplied

A waterfront property dubbed "the ultimate beach house" has hit the market, and is attracting plenty of early interest.

The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale is due to be auctioned on July 20.

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said there wasn't a price guide available yet, but was expecting the home to set a new suburb price record.



Read more: Sydney buyer scores Coalcliff weekender, Thirroul home sold in less than a week

The property is due to be auctioned on July 20. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records indicate the current sale price record for the suburb is $4.15 million, set in 2021.



The current owners bought the home in 2016, and undertook a knockdown-rebuild several years later.

They collaborated with Illawarra designer Rachael Miklas on the project.

This home has a flexible layout, providing the potential for a dual living scenario. The top two floors comprise a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, while the ground floor has two bedrooms, one bathroom and direct access to the water's edge.



The current owners said the goal was to "make the most of the view, and make the house durable, with it being so close to the elements".

The current owners bought the home in 2016, and undertook a knockdown-rebuild several years later. Picture: Supplied

"That was really important, so all the materials we used were specifically chosen to withstand the strong southerly winds and the ocean salt and spray," one of the sellers said.

"Just about everywhere in the house you can look out and see the ocean... We focused on making the most of the position close to the water."

The end result was "the ultimate beach house", with no expenses spared.

"I'm biased, but it's definitely laid out as the ultimate beach house," he said.

"We were really particular with the finishes, and we used local providers and a local builder. We didn't hold back on any of the finishes."

The owners collaborated with Illawarra designer Rachael Miklas on the project. Picture: Supplied

The co-owner said the vision and design process was focused around the concept that "anything inside was to complement outside".

"For example, every single window has a view either of the escarpment or the ocean, and making sure everything inside was the best finish," she said.

"So, say you're walking down a hallway, it's that crisp finish that complements the blue of the ocean.

"We always wanted everything to be super clean, and minimalistic just to complement everything to do with the ocean and the escarpment."

The selling agent is reporting strong early interest in the home. Picture: Supplied

The owners also said open plan living was key to the home's appeal.

"You can be cooking dinner and watching someone catch a wave in the surf, which is pretty cool," he said.

The couple are now selling the home to pursue another project.

"We really enjoyed doing this... It's a special place for us, but we are moving to another project and starting again," he said.

Mr Samuelsson said there was early interest in the home from a mix of Sydney and local buyers looking to downsize, for a weekender, or who wanted a waterfront home for retirement.