Tee-rific: Avid player snaps up 'golfer's paradise' home at Kiama Downs

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 27 January 2025, 12:38 am

publication logo

The home overlooks the second green of Kiama's 18-hole golf course. Picture: Supplied

A home that's perched above the second green of Kiama's 18-hole golf course has changed hands.

The property is located at 34 Golfers Parade, Kiama Downs.

The four-bedroom home sits on 601 square metres and features raked ceilings and large windows, while being a level walk to the first tee and clubhouse.

Read more: Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'

The property is located at 34 Golfers Parade, Kiama Downs. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the home was listed for sale in October and soon had a price guide of $1.775 million to $1.825 million.

Selling agent, Scott Douglas from Raine and Horne Kiama said the "golfer's paradise" home was sold to a local buyer, a keen golfer, who wanted to move closer to the beach and golf course.

CoreLogic records don't reveal the sale price, but Mr Douglas said the home sold for "near the price guide".

Records show the home previously sold in 1994 for $310,000.

The home's seller was Stewart Ramsay, vice-president of Kiama Golf Club.

The home was sold last week. Picture: Supplied

"You're overlooking the second green and the fairway," he said of the property last year.

"If you sit out the back of our place, you basically just watch the golfers walking down the second and back up the third.

"That's where the street name came from; it was golfers parading in front of the houses basically.

"We're on the northern side, so we back onto the course, but are just elevated."

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 1994 for $310,000. Picture: Supplied

The home's under-house storage has been constructed from solid concrete and brick, offering workshop potential and plenty of storage space.

The home is also a walk to beaches, Minnamurra River and shops.

Mr Ramsay recently said favourite features of the home included the north-facing backyard with plenty of sun, and the home's views of the water and the escarpment.

"You don't feel like you've got neighbours, because you're just looking out over the golf course and the river," he said.

Mr Ramsay said they were selling the home in order to downsize.

"It's not a cookie-cutter home. It's got huge bedrooms and ensuites. It's a home that needs a family that comes in and appreciates it like we do."

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

