The 14 suburbs in the Illawarra where home values are falling

Gerringong (pictured) was among the suburbs with the largest percentage decline in home values over the quarter.

Home prices declined in 14 suburbs across the Illawarra in the three months to August, new figures show.

However, a number of the Illawarra suburbs with the biggest percentage declines have a median dwelling value of $1 million or more, or sit just below that mark.

Data supplied by CoreLogic shows 23.3 per cent of the 60 suburbs analysed across the region experienced a fall in dwelling values over this quarter.

The suburbs with the largest percentage decline in home values were Mangerton (-2.0 per cent); Russell Vale (-1.4 per cent); Tarrawanna (-1.3 per cent); Gerringong (-0.9 per cent); and North Wollongong (-0.8 per cent).

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said across the Illawarra, it seemed to be the markets in the Wollongong area that were starting to show a slight weakness in quarterly growth.

"It does typically tend to be your more expensive end of the market that tends to lead into decline, so it's not surprising that the markets with a median value above $1 million are some of the first to start to show a waning demand," she said.

"Those at the high-end of the market tend to be a little more volatile than some of the more affordable suburbs."

Ms Ezzy said at the national level, the pace of growth had continued to ease, and looking at the growth trends across the Illawarra, they were starting to experience a continued easing in quarterly growth.

"We would expect as that pace of growth continues to ease, especially as more listings come online throughout the spring selling season, that more and more suburbs would start to see a decline in their quarterly growth rate," she said.

"Whether that's a full-blown fall in values... It's not certain whether we'll see the same decline as we saw at the start of the rate tightening cycle.

"But we would expect more suburbs to show a little more weakness in growth trends as we see more properties come online during spring."

Daniel Hastings, an auctioneer and agent for MMJ Wollongong

A 'consistent' market

However, Daniel Hastings from MMJ Wollongong said the market had remained consistent in suburbs such as Mangerton, Russell Vale and Tarrawanna.

"My feeling is those areas are good performing areas, high demand areas," he said.

"Those findings might just be a reflection of some of the values for that period of the homes that actually sold.

"I don't feel like anyone in those three suburbs should be concerned, because they will perform well, particularly in the long-term, but also in the foreseeable future.

"I think people appreciate Mangerton for being close to the conveniences of Wollongong CBD, but also not right in it."

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight.

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight, director of Precium said the quarterly suburb changes demonstrate evidence of recent buyer sentiment being soft through the winter period.



"An abnormally cool, wet few months along with pessimism around possible further rate rises did cause many buyers to sit on the sidelines and await a clearer signal from the market before choosing to purchase," he said.



"In general the higher interest rate environment flushed out some owners who sold investment properties when maintenance costs were high; thus older dwellings needing work may have been over-represented in recent months. A mild rise in stock on market levels has occurred and may uptick slightly during spring."

Mr Knight also said their agency had larger than normal volumes of calls from June to August, when people wanted to discuss "when is the right time to buy".



"They then informed us they will ring back when the market conditions improve as they fully intend to buy 'one day'," he said.

"Any buyers who delayed purchasing are likely now starting to feel a sense of pent-up demand once the market decides interest rates will fall.



"Increases in buyer confidence in the warmer months ahead could create a spike in demand, which puts buyers back into competitive bidding situations for the best properties."

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy.

Where prices increased

Meanwhile, the suburbs with the biggest increase in dwelling values over this period were Primbee (median value of $1,010,154, up 4.7 per cent); Towradgi ($1,274,966, up 3.5 per cent); Lake Heights ($808,676, up 3.2 per cent); Kiama Downs ($1,303,360, up 2.8 per cent); and Mount Warrigal ($795,633, up 2.8 per cent).

The majority of the top 10 suburbs with the biggest percentage rise were located south of Wollongong.

"Even though we are starting to see a slightly elevated number of markets shift into that negative territory, across the Illawarra region it's still only about 23 per cent of suburbs, which is below the regional NSW average of about 43 per cent," Ms Ezzy said.

"Even though we are seeing that slight easing of pace of growth, and some suburbs are starting to record those declines, overall the Illawarra is still a fairly healthy market, and it's still showing decent growth relative to the rest of regional NSW."