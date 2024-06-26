The Block stars Kyal and Kara ready to auction luxury duplexes

WATCH: Take a look inside The Block stars Maxine and Karstan's renovated Newcastle home.

The Block stars Kyal and Kara Demmrich are set to auction their recently completed duplex development on the Central Coast on June 29. Picture supplied

THE Block alumni Kyal and Kara Demmrich have lost count of the number of build projects they have completed since appearing on the 2014 season of the renovation show.

"I actually have no idea how many we have done, but we really should keep track," Kara laughed.

The pool in House 2. Picture supplied

"Between our own projects, The Block and Reno Rumble, The Living Room and client work, we really need to sit down and figure it out."

The couple's latest project is Bay Builds, a luxury new build comprising two side-by-side duplexes in Long Jetty on the NSW Central Coast which was documented in a series of videos on their YouTube channel.

The living and dining room in House 1. Picture supplied

The two properties at 1/89a Eloora Road and 2/89b Eloora Road are set to go to auction on June 29 with a guide of $2.5 million each with McGrath Terrigal.



Each home comprises three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, a wine room and a media room.

The kitchens both feature 80mm Consentino Taj Mahal Quartzite stone benchtops, while the sprawling master bedrooms each have a walk-in robe, ensuite and balcony access.



The backyard in House 1. Picture supplied

A mirror-image floorplan allowed the couple to deliver distinct interior styles, complete with stone feature walls, helical staircases and resort-style backyards, one with a lap pool and the other with a striking circular pool.



"Internally, they are a mirror image layout and normally I have to narrow down my choices when I'm choosing pieces for a build, whereas I had two houses to play with this time," Kara said.

"So it was a lot of fun."

The bathroom in House 1. Picture supplied

Bay Builds House 1 adopts a light, refined, French-inspired elegant interior scheme with the use of Travertine, French render and champagne metallic accents.



In contrast, House 2 is moody, and rustic, with warm micro-cement, aged American Oak and Vancouver natural stone delivering a coastal Spanish interior.

The bathroom in House 2. Picture supplied

"Our starting point in house two was steering away from all of that blonde oak timber," Kara said.

"I wanted to move into the darker, moodier style of things with the aged American oak timber, and it evolved from there.

The wine room and staircase in House 2. Picture supplied

"House one is lighter and brighter, and feels a bit more hotel-vibe whereas house two has that resort feel."

One of the boldest choices in house two is a rust red powder room.

The powder room in House 2. Picture supplied

"That was a really fun one," Kara said.

"Out of any room in a house, the powder room is often the best one to have a play with because they often don't have a lot of natural light and it is the bathroom that guests use, so why not create a statement and have a bit of fun?"

Creating a statement with curves

The helical staircase and wine room in House 1. Picture supplied

Curved geometry defines the inside spaces across both homes.



Statement architectural features are layered throughout the interior in a palette of fresh white and soft cream, while floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors enable natural light to flood the downstairs living area.

The view from the alfresco area in House 2. Picture supplied

"We had already done the modern coastal home with our own home at Blue Lagoon, so we wanted to architecturally steer away from something we had done before," Kyal said.

"Although it does have that coastal style, it looks really different architecturally to anything that we have ever done."

The kitchen in House 1. Picture supplied

To achieve the curves in the kitchens and master bedrooms, Kyal and Kara used Gyprock Flexible.



The 6.5 mm thick plasterboard sheets have an enhanced gypsum core which is designed to bend and enables builders to easily create curved walls and ceilings and add visual interest to a space.

Curved walls in the bedroom at House 2. Picture supplied

As well as being a stunning feature, the curved Helical stairs provide a design link to the curved walls found in each home.



"One thing we have done differently this time is we have used hardly any square angles, or as little as possible," Kyal said.



"There are lots and lots of curves throughout.

The alfresco area in House 1. Picture supplied

"We used one of Gyprock's bullnose profiles on all of the corners, so it's a 20mm round on all of the corners which is really subtle but it helps the flow of the whole home and it really ties in with all the other curves and features.

"Curves and arches were popular in the 70s and 80s, but now they're all starting to come back and we are seeing a lot of those curves and softer edges return again."

The kitchen in House 2. Picture supplied

One of Kara's favourite features are the curves in the kitchens, including the curved Gyprock walls and the stonemason work on the curved integrated rangehoods.

"That was the same stone we used on the island bench," she said.

"That is one of my favourite features."

A long journey to completion

Kyal and Kara competed on the 2014 season of The Block. Picture supplied

The couple purchased the block in Long Jetty in April 2021 and demolished the original shack on-site to construct the luxury duplexes.

CoreLogic records show the couple paid $1.31 million for the property.



The entrance in House 2. Picture supplied

However, delays with Central Coast Council pushed their plans out after it took more than 12 months to gain approval for the build.

"We were hoping we could be out of council toward the end of that year or early 2022, but it took a lot longer to get approved than we were anticipating," Kara said.

The powder room in House 1. Picture supplied

"It took more than a year because it is essentially a subdivision.



'We were nervous to start another project and then get our approval and then have two projects on our hand, so we had to just wait it out.

One of the bedrooms in House 1. Picture supplied

"It felt like limbo at the time."

The two properties will be open for inspection on June 29 ahead of the auctions at 10am.



"I feel relieved that it's all done because it has been a long project," Kara said.

One of the bathrooms in House 1. Picture supplied

"From buying the property and the council approvals, and to finally being here, it feels good to be done."

Kyal and Kara appeared on the 2015 season of The Block: Fans v Faves in 2014 on which they walked away with $567,250 in prize money.



The couple sold this house in Killarney Vale for $735,000. Picture supplied

Since appearing on the show, the couple's passion for renovating has led to the completion of dozens of projects, including a four-bedroom house at Killarney Vale in 2015.



The couple sold it for $735,000 after purchasing it in 2008 for $285,000.

In 2018, the couple paid $710,000 for a fibro shack in Long Jetty which they transformed into a luxury home that fetched $1.59 million.

The couple renovated this property in Long Jetty and sold it for $1.59 million. Picture supplied

