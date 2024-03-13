'The cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra' changes hands

The property, located at 33/1-5 Mount Keira Road, West Wollongong went on the market in October. Picture: Supplied

A small studio apartment in West Wollongong - dubbed "the cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra" - has sold for under $200,000.

The one-bedroom studio apartment, 40 square metres in size, changed hands for $199,000 earlier this week.

According to CoreLogic records, the property, located at 33/1-5 Mount Keira Road, West Wollongong went on the market in October.

Freshly painted and re-carpeted, it's currently rented at $230 per week. Picture: Supplied

Records show it last sold in July 2021 for $183,500.



Selling agent, Joshua Kersten from DiJones Illawarra said this time around it was sold to a South Coast-based family who had bought the apartment as an investment. It had previously been owned by another investor.

"It has long-term tenants in place," Mr Kersten said. "It's about six per cent return gross. It's a good entry point to the market."

Mr Kersten said he typically received two or three inquiries on the property daily over the course of a few months.



He said this interest was driven by price-point, and ranged from parents whose children were attending the University of Wollongong, to investors and owner-occupiers.



Out-of-area interest came from prospective buyers in Sydney, the South Coast and western NSW.

"The level of inquiry was phenomenal - from everywhere," Mr Kersten said. "People come down here to Wollongong and go, 'wow, there's a place here for $199,000'.

"I was saying to buyers that it's the cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra."

A search of online property platforms reveals that aside from a few examples of environmental land and caravan/annex listings for sale, it was indeed the cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra prior to being sold.



"They're not easy to get financing for - banks require a fairly big chunk of a deposit to borrow for units that small, for security," Mr Kersten said.

"That knocks a lot of people out of being able to buy. So you do need to pretty much be a cash buyer, or have a big deposit to buy it.

"You get a lot of inquiries, but a lot of people don't have the capacity to buy it."

Artist's impression: 1501/16 Belmore Street, Wollongong sold for $2.85 million this week. Picture: Supplied

Conversely, several kilometres away, a high-end apartment sold off-the-plan this week.

The four-bedroom apartment at 1501/16 Belmore Street, Wollongong sold for $2,850,000.

Selling agent, Daniel Gutierrez from Blaq Real Estate said the apartment was located in the Eclipse building, which was expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Mr Gutierrez said it sold to a local buyer, who planned to live there permanently, after plenty of buyer interest.

Wollongong's apartment market has featured other significant sales so far in 2024.

For example, the seller of a Wollongong penthouse apartment made a gain of more than $1 million in less than six years. The listing at 3/30 Cliff Road, Wollongong sold for $3,010,000.



