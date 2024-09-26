The Illawarra's newest million-dollar suburbs revealed

Primbee (pictured) is now a member of the million-dollar property club. Picture File image

There are some new members of the million-dollar suburb club as property prices continue to rise.



Their inclusion means that more than half of the suburbs throughout the region have a median house value at or above $1 million.



The latest CoreLogic Million-Dollar Markets report shows that several Illawarra spots have either become a member of the million-dollar club for the first time, or regained that status.



Million-dollar locations

There were 33 suburbs in the Illawarra with a median house price above $1 million as of August according to CoreLogic.



Of these, 26 suburbs were prior members of the million-dollar club. Meanwhile, since August last year, four suburbs have rejoined the club after previously dipping back below $1 million, and three suburbs are new members.

The suburbs joining the club for the first time are Calderwood, Primbee and Wongawilli.

Rejoining the list was Blackbutt, Cordeaux Heights, Figtree and Windang.

The 33 suburbs are largely concentrated in certain parts of the Illawarra; the Wollongong area (18); Kiama-Shellharbour (11), and Dapto-Port Kembla (four).

For units, only one of 19 suburbs (Thirroul) analysed are currently in the million-dollar club.



CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said 62.3 per cent of the Illawarra suburbs analysed were now in the million-dollar club for house prices.

Ms Ezzy said this was testament to the strength of the market over the COVID period.

"Since the onset of COVID, values across the region have risen by about 43 per cent for dwellings, and 46 per cent for houses," she said.

"And that's definitely seen an uptick in the number of properties that now have that million-dollar median value.

"For affordability, it means that across the Illawarra, unless you have a significantly higher median income, it probably means you're spending much more than 30 per cent of your income servicing that mortgage.

"This is especially the case for newer buyers that are just entering that market."

Cordeaux Heights (pictured) is also a member of the million-dollar club. Picture: File image

The region losing its affordability edge

CoreLogic data shows that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020), there were eight Illawarra suburbs in the million-dollar club.



The Illawarra's median dwelling value is currently $978,000.



Ms Ezzy said the Illawarra had lost much of the affordability advantage that it previously had, and expected that additional suburbs could join the million-dollar club in the future.

For instance, Horsley currently has a median value of $992,000, and is still recording strong quarterly growth.

"Whether that continues more broadly, or across the rest of the region, it's hard to say," she said.

"We have seen that pace of growth across the region pull back quite significantly over the past couple of months, so we would expect that fewer and fewer of those suburbs will tip over that $1 million mark.

"It really depends how close they are to it (the $1 million figure)."

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy. Picture: Supplied

The national outlook

According to CoreLogic's report, the number of Australian suburbs with a median house or unit value in the million-dollar club reached a new record high in August.

The report shows that 29.3 per cent of the 4772 suburbs analysed recorded a current median value at or above $1 million, up from a recent low of 21.7 per cent in January 2023 when values found a floor following the start of the rate-tightening cycle.

