The part of the Illawarra where the average house price has nearly hit $1m

In the Kiama-Shellharbour area, the median value for houses now sits at $996,880. Picture: File image

The Illawarra's property market could soon follow the trend of other regions and experience an acceleration in the rate of price growth.



Meanwhile, the median Illawarra house value has dropped to just below $1 million, and is approaching that figure in the Kiama-Shellharbour area.

That's according to CoreLogic's latest national Home Value Index (HVI).

Read more: How to help the Illawarra residents resigned to never owning a home

Figures courtesy of CoreLogic.

Housing values posted a broad-based rise in February with the HVI up 0.6 per cent in February.



Each of the capital cities and rest-of-state regions recorded a lift in values over the month, except Hobart where the market fell 0.3 per cent.



CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawlesssaid most regions around the country have seen an acceleration in the rate of value growth over the past few months.



"We haven't seen the same trend across the Illawarra region just yet, but the coming months could see something similar if sentiment continues to improve as forecasts for rate cuts are brought forward and inflation continues to reduce," he said.

"Affordability and serviceability challenges will probably keep a lid on value growth to some extent.



"Even if interest rates do come down later this year, it's likely to be a gradual rate cutting cycle and we aren't likely to see interest rates getting back to the pre-COVID average for some time yet."

In the Illawarra overall, house values fell by 0.3 per cent in February, and now have a median value of $998,492.

Read more: Buyers can own a 'piece of original Shellharbour Village history'

In the Illawarra overall, house values fell by 0.3 per cent in February. Picture: File image

Meanwhile, in the Kiama-Shellharbour area, the median value for houses was up by 0.1 per cent in February, and now sits at $996,880.



Mr Lawless said the Illawarra's median house value has been hovering either side of the million-dollar mark since September last year, and through the earlier pandemic growth cycle Illawarra's median house value was consistently above the million-dollar mark between November 2021 and August 2022.

"To see the (Illawarra) median drop below $1 million isn't all that meaningful given the market was down only 0.3 per cent in February," he said.



"The trend rate of growth remains slightly in positive growth territory, with values up 0.1 per cent for houses over the rolling quarter and 1.2 per cent higher for units."

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Units held their value slightly better than houses in the Illawarra in February, with the median value for units sitting at $710,514; an increase of 0.8 per cent over the month.



"The unit market has been more resilient to falls than houses through the recent down cycles, but units have also recorded lower growth through the upswing," Mr Lawless said.



"For some context, the past 12 months has favoured house values, which are up 6.4 per cent compared with a 2.5 per cent rise across the unit sector.



"But since the Illawarra region moved through a record high in values back in March 2022, house values are down a cumulative 7.9 per cent compared with a 4.3 per cent drop in unit values to the end of February this year.

"The past quarter has clearly favoured the unit sector with values rising 1.2 per cent compared with a virtually flat (up 0.1 per cent) outcome for house values.



"Potentially this is a sign that demand could be more resilient across the unit sector amid affordability constraints and lower borrowing capacity."



Mr Lawless said housing values have been more than resilient in the face of high interest rates and cost of living pressures.



"The ongoing rise in housing values reflects a persistent imbalance between supply and demand which varies in magnitude across our cities and regions," he said.



Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.