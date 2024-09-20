The 'rare' feature making this Merewether house popular

In the backyard of a coastal house sits half a basketball court, a self-cleaning pool and a modern alfresco area.

Listed by Lyndall Allan of Salt Property, local families have flocked to check out the beachside abode, Ms Allan said.

118 Mitchell Street, Merewether. Picture supplied.

"It is a wonderful location but I think it is the size and the quality of the home that attracted so many buyers, and everything is done, they can just move straight in," she said.

"A half basketball court is incredibly rare and something that certainly the family buyers have found very enticing."

The backyard with half a basketball court and a solar-heated pool. Picture supplied.

The court was a Covid-19 project by the owners to keep their kids occupied.

"They love it, all their friends would come around and play," Ms Allan said.

With a price guide of $4.45 to $4.8 million, the house had received more than 50 enquiries and 30 viewings already, Ms Allan said.

She said all interest had been local, mostly families with teenage kids.

"This one won't take long to sell," she said.

The kitchen with marble top counters. Picture supplied.

With inspections coming up on Saturday September 21, the number of enquiries were higher than most homes at the same price, Ms Allan said.

While the property won't get near the suburb record price, it will likely smash the street record of $2.4 million.

The house has three living areas, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms with the master bedroom featuring a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The master bedroom and the walk-in wardrobe. Picture supplied.

Ms Allan highlighted the stand-out kitchen elements such as double ovens, a double built-in Liebherr fridge and freezer, a full suite of Miele appliances and a walk-in pantry.

There is also an executive office and James Dunlop Mokum linen curtains throughout the house.

"The quality of construction and the finish with endless marble is just beautiful," Ms Allan said.

The owners, local business people, are selling the seven-year-old property to relocate to Sydney.

According to CoreLogic data, the median house value for Merewether is roughly $1.87 million with a 69 per cent change in median value over the last five years.

The property is a 10-minute stroll from Merewether Beach and close to the Llewellyn Street shops.