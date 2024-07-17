The secluded pocket of Lake Macquarie delivering record sale prices

The view from 9 Diamond Close in Swansea Heads. The house is listed with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.9 million with Neil Fry at Belle Property. Picture supplied

A SECLUDED pocket in Swansea Heads is emerging as one of Lake Macquarie's prestige property hotspots.

This week, listing agent Neil Fry of Belle Property sold a four-bedroom house at 3 Diamond Close for a record $2.3 million.



3 Diamond Close at Swansea Heads has sold for a suburb record with Neil fry from Belle Property. Picture supplied

The result sets a suburb record for Swansea Heads almost four years after a luxury four-bedroom home with ocean views at 43 Pacific Drive set the benchmark when it sold for $2.275 million in October 2020.

"It was sold to a Sydney family as a holiday home," Mr Fry said.



"There is a lot of that happening in this area now."

The view from the balcony at 3 Diamond Close. Picture supplied

However, the suburb record sale could be short-lived.

Mr Fry is also marketing a property at 9 Diamond Close with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.9 million.

It could smash the suburb record by $1.6 million if it reaches the top end of the guide.

The house at 9 Diamond Close in Swansea Heads occupies a 705-square metre block. Picture supplied

Built in the 1990s, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has panoramic lake and ocean views, with three of the bedrooms including access to a top-floor terrace.



The ground level has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area opening to a water-facing alfresco area.



Three bedrooms have rooftop terrace access. Picture supplied

There are water views from almost every room, including the kitchen and the ensuite.



"It was a substantial build in its day," he said.



"It was architect-designed to maximise the views and it has generous proportions."

A bath with a view. Picture supplied

It is the second time Mr Fry has marketed the property for sale.



The two-level home last sold in 2015 for $2.050 million to a family from Sydney who purchased it as a holiday home.



"It sold within a week of coming onto the market for a price that was, at the time, a postcode record," he said.

"It has a pivotal, elevated position with world-class views, so the outlook is quite outstanding."

The living room. Picture supplied

Mr Fry said the listing had drawn interest from buyers in Sydney and Lake Macquarie since it hit the market last week.

"I have had solid interest," he said.

"It is attracting a market similar to Nelson Bay, Terrigal, Copacabana, Avoca and MacMasters Beach [on the Central Coast], it's that high-end market.



An aerial shot of the property at 9 Diamond Close. Picture supplied

"It's an area that has been slow to be appreciated for its qualities, but it is starting to attract those sorts of buyers.



"The area has unspoiled beaches, it is relatively quiet and it has access to the lake, so people are finding out about it."

The median house price in Swansea Heads is $1.24 million.



Only nine houses in the suburb have transacted in the past 12 months, according to CoreLogic.