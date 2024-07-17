Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

The secluded pocket of Lake Macquarie delivering record sale prices

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 17 July 2024, 2:18 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

The view from 9 Diamond Close in Swansea Heads. The house is listed with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.9 million with Neil Fry at Belle Property. Picture supplied

A SECLUDED pocket in Swansea Heads is emerging as one of Lake Macquarie's prestige property hotspots.

This week, listing agent Neil Fry of Belle Property sold a four-bedroom house at 3 Diamond Close for a record $2.3 million.

3 Diamond Close at Swansea Heads has sold for a suburb record with Neil fry from Belle Property. Picture supplied

The result sets a suburb record for Swansea Heads almost four years after a luxury four-bedroom home with ocean views at 43 Pacific Drive set the benchmark when it sold for $2.275 million in October 2020.

"It was sold to a Sydney family as a holiday home," Mr Fry said.

"There is a lot of that happening in this area now."

The view from the balcony at 3 Diamond Close. Picture supplied

However, the suburb record sale could be short-lived.

Mr Fry is also marketing a property at 9 Diamond Close with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.9 million.

It could smash the suburb record by $1.6 million if it reaches the top end of the guide.

The house at 9 Diamond Close in Swansea Heads occupies a 705-square metre block. Picture supplied

Built in the 1990s, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has panoramic lake and ocean views, with three of the bedrooms including access to a top-floor terrace.

The ground level has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area opening to a water-facing alfresco area.

Three bedrooms have rooftop terrace access. Picture supplied

There are water views from almost every room, including the kitchen and the ensuite.

"It was a substantial build in its day," he said.

"It was architect-designed to maximise the views and it has generous proportions."

A bath with a view. Picture supplied

It is the second time Mr Fry has marketed the property for sale.

The two-level home last sold in 2015 for $2.050 million to a family from Sydney who purchased it as a holiday home.

"It sold within a week of coming onto the market for a price that was, at the time, a postcode record," he said.

"It has a pivotal, elevated position with world-class views, so the outlook is quite outstanding."

The living room. Picture supplied

Mr Fry said the listing had drawn interest from buyers in Sydney and Lake Macquarie since it hit the market last week.

"I have had solid interest," he said.

"It is attracting a market similar to Nelson Bay, Terrigal, Copacabana, Avoca and MacMasters Beach [on the Central Coast], it's that high-end market.

An aerial shot of the property at 9 Diamond Close. Picture supplied

"It's an area that has been slow to be appreciated for its qualities, but it is starting to attract those sorts of buyers.

"The area has unspoiled beaches, it is relatively quiet and it has access to the lake, so people are finding out about it."

The median house price in Swansea Heads is $1.24 million.

Only nine houses in the suburb have transacted in the past 12 months, according to CoreLogic.

NSW
Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

House backing onto Birubi Beach smashes suburb record with $4.35m sale
House backing onto Birubi Beach smashes suburb record with $4.35m sale
Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'
Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'
Types of houses: what's the differences between a house, townhouse, terrace, semi duplex and villa?
Types of houses: what's the differences between a house, townhouse, terrace, semi duplex and villa?
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Think your building and reno costs have jumped? The latest numbers confirm it
Think your building and reno costs have jumped? The latest numbers confirm it
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Seven homes listed for $750,000 and under in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

Seven homes listed for $750,000 and under in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

By Jade Lazarevic
Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'

Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'

By Brendan Crabb
As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

By Brendan Crabb
Tee-rific: Avid player snaps up 'golfer's paradise' home at Kiama Downs

Tee-rific: Avid player snaps up 'golfer's paradise' home at Kiama Downs

By Brendan Crabb