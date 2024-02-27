'They were fighting over it': Sydney buyer snaps up Warrawong renovator

The home at 44 Greene Street, Warrawong sold for $773,000. Picture: Supplied

Perception of Warrawong's housing market has seemingly shifted to a somewhat more favourable outlook in recent times.



"Come down and look at the views - you might change your mind," a resident told the Mercury in 2021.



For some time, the southern Illawarra suburb, while a popular shopping destination, has experienced a negative reputation among many, due to its lower socio-economic status and abundance of social housing.



The Warrawong home sold after a hard-fought auction on Monday night. Picture: Supplied

However, while some Illawarra-based buyers may still be reluctant to purchase there, Sydney buyers without the same preconceived notions are seemingly recognising the potential in the oft-maligned suburb.



A case in point is the three-bedroom home at 44 Greene Street, Warrawong, which sold for $773,000 after a hard-fought auction on Monday night. The auction guide was $685,000.



Selling agent, Mathew Niksic from Ray White South Wollongong said the new owners were Sydney-based investors, who planned to rent it out.

"A lot of the Sydney buyers are coming down and realising what money is coming into the (Warrawong) area," Mr Niksic said.

"They're building that new library and community centre, and there's the talk of putting those units up above the shops.

"People coming from outside of the area are thinking, 'so they're spending some money here, yet it's still close to Wollongong, and it's close to the beach'.

"It did have that negative connotation for locals, but it is changing a little even for locals because the price-point is still really attractive.

"And there are views from much of the suburb, because of the hills. Sydney buyers are definitely going, 'this is great'."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Warrawong is $725,000.



The family had built the Greene Street home in 1959, and it was being sold as a deceased estate.



There were seven registered bidders for the auction, including an online registered bidder who was in Fiji.

The bidders were a mix of first home buyers and investors, the former due to the price-point.

"We had four active bidders, and they were all fighting over it, which pushed it (the price) up," Mr Niksic said.

Mr Niksic said there were a dozen bids placed after bidding kicked off at $650,000.

"We started in $25,000 increments, and then down to $10,000, then down to $5000, and then we were going in lots of a couple of grand up to the sale price," he said.



Sitting on 588.1 square metres, the home features high and decorative ceilings. Picture: Supplied

Sitting on 588.1 square metres, the home features high and decorative ceilings, as well as views out over Warrawong to the ocean.

This property also includes a retreat in the backyard, ideal for renovators to turn into a granny flat or studio.



Mr Niksic said the new owners may undertake some renovations down the line.

"It's a double-brick, solid three-bedroom home," he said. "It's definitely liveable... It's dated, but for that price you're getting a full house as well as a retreat out the back.

"The retreat does need a full renovation, but the potential is definitely there.

"It's a great spot up there on the hill; you've got great views. And for that price, people were interested.

"You would probably renovate the bathroom and kitchen to update it, but everything is working. It's just dated."

3 Third Avenue North, Warrawong is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, Paul Spinelli from Spinelli Real Estate Wollongong said they'd had a few sales in Warrawong to out-of-area buyers recently, as non-Illawarra buyers were starting to discover the suburb.



He said the elevated blocks, shopping, lake foreshores and being a short drive to Port Kembla Beach were all appealing to buyers.

"And the water views from some of the streets is appealing to them too," Mr Spinelli said.

