This East End terrace last sold for $39k. See how much it is now selling for

43 Stevenson Place, Newcastle East. Picture supplied.

A classic terrace house in Newcastle East that last sold for $39,500 is up for sale for the first time in 46 years.

The pre-1900s property at 43 Stevenson Place is listed with John Kerr at Dalton Partners with an auction guide of $1.5 million.

The living and dining area. Picture supplied.

The home has retained historic features including ornate period details, high ceilings and polished timber floorboards.



Mr Kerr said while the property was in a liveable condition, it offered a great opportunity for someone looking to renovate and modernise the space.

"Someone can move in tomorrow and live there, someone has been living there, but it does give you the option to add value to the property," he said.

"It is just a grand, old place."

The kitchen. Picture supplied.

Split across two levels, the ground floor features a living and dining area that flows through to the kitchen and a renovated bathroom.

The kitchen space opens to a private paved courtyard out the back.



There are three bedrooms upstairs, including the master bedroom which opens to a sunroom and boasts harbour views across Foreshore Park.

The master bedroom. Picture supplied.

"It is a good part of Stevenson Place because you do get the view of the harbour, some in the street are directly opposite another complex which would block their view," he said.

"With the location you are basically within walking distance to public transport, cafes and beaches, including the Newcastle Ocean Baths."

Mr Kerr said he had received a reasonable amount of interest, mainly from local prospective buyers.

The auction is scheduled for October 12.

An aerial shot of the property in Newcastle East. Picture supplied.

In the same block, 41 Stevenson Place was also tightly-held, last selling in 1986 for $54,000 while 45 Stevenson Place was rented out and last sold in 2010 for $730,000, according to CoreLogic.

Terraces in similar locations have fetched upwards of $1 million in recent years.

A similar-sized property at 13 Stevenson Place sold for $1.82 million in June 2024 while a larger, renovated home in the neighbouring Pembridge Terrace went for $2.27 million in May 2024.