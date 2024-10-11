This home has golf options inside and out, along with a whisky bar and cinema

WATCH Jesse Linden will play at the 2024 US Masters at Augusta.

Shelly Jurd, of Jurds Real Estate, has listed a house in Pokolbin with an indoor golf simulator. Picture supplied

A luxury home described as a "golf enthusiast's dream" has hit the market in Hunter Valley wine country.



The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property on Paperbark Drive in Pokolbin is located in The Vintage Golf Courses estate, and it also has a room equipped with an indoor golf simulator.

The five-bedroom property has a guide of $3.5 million. Picture supplied

The custom-built golf simulator, which includes a gaming projector and Flight Scope technology, creates the ultimate space for golf fanatics.



And there's good reason for that.

It is the family home of 13-year-old Hunter Valley golf prodigy Jesse Linden, who is carving out a name for himself on the junior circuit in Australia and the US.

Rising junior golf player Jesse Linden. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Linden became the first Australian to qualify in the 10-year history of Augusta National's Drive, Chip and Putt competition in America.



Adjoining the space is a whisky bar with a wine cellar and storage for hundreds of bottles, including a wine fridge and bar fridge.

The whisky bar and wine cellar. Picture supplied

It is also ideal for movie buffs.



The house has an Atmos sound-treated theatre room with recliner chairs, carpeted walls, tiered seating, a 130-inch screen, and a projector.

The property is listed for sale with Shelly Jurd at Jurds Real Estate.

"It is a beautiful family home and it has plenty of exciting factors with the gold simulator and the home theatre," Ms Jurd said.



The home theatre. Picture supplied

"It is geared toward the golf enthusiast but even if you weren't into golf it would be a very elaborate and fun family home to live in."



The property is for sale with a guide of $3.5 million.



The in-ground swimming pool. Picture supplied

The Linden family built the luxury home less than five years ago.



Set on an 1119-square metre corner block, the house has multiple living areas and alfresco spaces.



All five bedrooms include walk-in robes including the main bedroom with a large ensuite, sitting room and balcony access.



One of the home's five bedrooms. Picture supplied

The ground floor has the open-plan living, dining and kitchen which has a large island bench, a built-in bar with a mini fridge and a butler's pantry.



It also has two home office spaces with built-in cabinetry.

The open-plan living area and kitchen. Picture supplied

Other features include high ceilings, ducted air conditioning, solar panels, built-in gas fireplaces and a triple garage with a gym area.

The gym space is currently used to store the family's golf cart.

Stacker doors open out to the alfresco area. Picture supplied

Outdoors has multiple entertaining areas with decks, a fire pit area and an in-ground swimming pool.



The property is fitted with extensive home automation to customise and remotely control all aspects of the house including media, lighting, climate control, and security.



The fire pit area. Picture supplied

The property is within walking distance from The Vintage clubhouse.

Mr Jurd said the property had drawn enquiry from buyers in Newcastle and Sydney since it hit the market last week.

The property is located in The Vintage estate. Picture supplied

"We have had plenty of enquiry as you would expect with a house like this," she said.

The median sale price of a house in Pokolbin is $1.14 million, according to CoreLogic.

22 Paperbark Drive, Pokolbin.