Three-bedroom homes in the Illawarra for under $650k for first home buyers

There are options for first home buyers in the Illawarra if you are willing to look around. Pics:Supplied

It can sometimes feel like you can't buy a home for less than $1 million in the Illawarra.

However there is a way.

It all comes down to roll up your sleeves for a bit of a clean up or DIY reno, or looking at suburbs that you may have not first considered according to two new reports.

"As long as you're ready and willing to get your hands dirty with a bit of paint or plasterboard, three-bedroom homes are available under $600,000 in suburbs around Lake Illawarra," said Chris McKenna Illawarra regional director of property valuation firm Herron Todd White.



The report pinpoints the suburbs of Berkeley, Warrawong, Koonawarra and Warilla as the ones to target to get into the property market at this price.

Meanwhile the latest Westpac Home Ownership Report found that 75 per cent of first home buyers surveyed were willing to buy somewhere they weren't previously considering.



So maybe its time to look around.

Here we've found homes including houses, apartments and units all with a price guide of $650,000 or less.

Ideal first home

10 Tallawong Crescent, Dapto. Picture supplied

This listing is marketed as a "charming starter home" with "solid bones and functional features".

The three-bedroom house at 10 Tallawong Crescent, Dapto has a price guide of $645,000.

It also has a covered deck looking out onto a large backyard with the potential for a granny flat.

The selling agent is Scott Trinder from Ray White - Dapto and Horsley.



Ready for renovations

2 Wabba Place, Koonawarra. Picture supplied

This property is located minutes away from Koonawarra Public School making it ideal for those with young children.

The three-bedroom house at 2 Wabba Place, Koonawarra has a price guide of $650,000.

The home has a split-level design separating the bedrooms from the dining and lounge areas as well as a covered deck out the back for entertaining.

The selling agent is Cliff McGrath from PRD Real Estate - Dapto.



Heart of Corrimal

5/75 Collins Street, Corrimal sold in January 2024. Picture supplied

This just-sold apartment was marketed as offering "a convenient, low-maintenance lifestyle" with shops and restaurants within walking distance.

The three-bedroom unit at 5/75 Collins Street, Corrimal sold for $570,000 in January 2024.

Fitted with polished timber floorboards and a split-system air conditioning as well as a north-facing balcony.

The selling agent was Greg Ellul from MMJ North - Corrimal.



Potential to be unlocked

5/12 Matthews Street, Wollongong sold in February 2024. Picture supplied

Another apartment that sold recently and was marketed as a "great entry-level opportunity for first home buyers".

The three-bedroom apartment at 5/12 Matthews Street, Wollongong sold for $570,000 in February 2024.

Located two streets away from Wollongong Hospital features of the apartment include an internal laundry and an outdoor patio.

The selling agent was Troy McNeice from Molenaar x McNeice.



Sun-drenched living

6/49 Cordeaux Road, Figtree. Picture supplied

Marketed as "an opportunity for a vast range of buyers" this property is close to local parks and transport links.

The three-bedroom villa at 6/49 Cordeaux Road, Figtreehas a price guide of $650,000.

This property has an ensuite for the master bedroom, an open-plan kitchen and a private courtyard.

The selling agent is Steph Ash from McGrath - Wollongong.



One-of-a-kind apartment

6/12 Jutland Avenue, Wollongong. Picture supplied

This apartment covers the top floor of the complex, offering privacy. and just a 900m walk away from Wollongong train station.

The three-bedroom unit at 6/12 Jutland Avenue, Wollongong has a price guide of $630,000.

Features include private access, exclusive use of the backyard and its own carport as well as two balconies and a covered entertainment area for outdoor entertaining.

The selling agent is David Geary from MMJ Wollongong.



Townhouse option

3/68 Jane Avenue, Warrawong. Picture supplied

Marketed as a "leafy tranquil haven" this townhouse is only a 10-minute drive from the Wollongong CBD.

The three-bedroom townhouse at 3/68 Jane Avenue, Warrawong has a price guide of $580,000.

The property has a recently renovated kitchen, a private balcony for the master bedroom, a separate laundry and an open-plan living and dining area.

The selling agent is Dylan Sokopf from The Agency - Illawarra.