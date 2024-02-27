Tighes Hill house built from five shipping containers fetches more than $1m

WATCH: More Australians than ever are ditching rising rent and interest rates for cheap and sustainable alternative living in the form of 'tiny houses'.

This shipping container house at 11a Francis Street in Tighes Hill sold at auction with McGrath Newcastle listing agent Tammy Hawkins. Picture supplied

A QUIRKY house built from repurposed shipping containers attracted interest from overseas buyers, but it was one lucky punter who was the sole bidder at auction who nabbed it.



The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house overlooking Throsby Creek at 11a Francis Street was sold at auction with McGrath Newcastle City listing agent, Tammy Hawkins.



The house was built from five shipping containers. Picture supplied

The sale price was undisclosed however, Ms Hawkins said it sold above the $1.15 million guide to a buyer from Newcastle who had been in the market for quite some time.

"We only had one bidder on the day, so it was sold under auction conditions," Ms Hawkins said.



"We had really good interest in it but it just didn't line up where the other parties were quite ready to go to auction.

"We were confident we would sell it and it ended up as a good result for both parties."

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Picture supplied

Set across two levels, the house was designed by Newcastle-based architect studio, Murray James, and built in 2019.

Adopting an industrial-inspired design built from five shipping containers, the top level had a bedroom, bathroom and an open plan living, kitchen and dining room that led out to the deck.

Downstairs had two side-by-side shipping containers set up a studio space with a second bedroom, an ensuite, walk-in robe and another balcony.



The deck overlooks Throsby Creek. Picture supplied

"The buyer really liked the location and the shipping container element of it," she said.

"It was turn-key, pretty much ready to move straight in."

Ms Hawkins said the property drew mostly local enquiry as well as a handful of overseas-based buyers who are moving back to Newcastle.

"There was a large proportion of downsizers that were looking at it as well," she said.

The house has two bedrooms. Picture supplied

"It was a bit of an apartment alternative, but bigger than most apartments with a nice outlook and nice location, and didn't have strata title.

"It offered a lot for that type or demographic."



The property was last sold in May 2021 for $1.8 million however, the previous sale included the weatherboard three-bedroom home positioned at the front of the block.

The block had since been subdivided.

The granny flat at 17 Ferndale Street in Tighes Hill. Picture supplie

It was the second property Ms Hawkins sold in Tighes Hill this month after her listing at 17 Ferndale Street sold prior to auction on February 16.

The property, which included a renovated three-bedroom weatherboard home, a modern studio and a luxury granny flat at the rear, sold to a buyer from Sydney for $1.675 million.

"People really love Tighes Hill and they are really honing on in trying to buy into the area," she said.

The facade of the renovated three-bedroom home at Ferndale Street which sold for $1.675 million. Picture supplied

"We have seen buyers come from out-of-area as well who really seem to like the feel of the suburb and that has been a theme we are seeing."



It was one of 29 homes scheduled to go to auction across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending February 26.

CoreLogic recorded a clearance rate of 73.1 per cent from from 26 preliminary results, with 19 cleared auctions and 7 uncleared.

- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.