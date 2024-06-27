Timber slab outside, five-star inside: see the ultimate escape Australiana homestead

WATCH: Take a look inside this charming homestead listed in Wollombi.

Billy Bourne Farm in Wollombi is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Musgrove Realty. Picture supplied

A RUSTIC homestead described as one of the finest properties in Wollombi Valley has hit the market in Wollombi NSW.

The 157-acre property, Billy Bourne Farm, comprises a homestead with two buildings connected via a timber breezeway, and landscaped grounds with an in-ground swimming pool.



The in-ground swimming pool. Picture supplied

The acreage also has an Olympic-sized horse arena, with adjoining horse stables which were built by the previous owners. The property is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Garry Musgrove at Musgrove Realty who is guiding $3 million to $3.3 million.



An aerial view of the acreage. Picture supplied

"It is not often that we get properties like this come up, but they do come up every now and again and they're very special," Mr Musgrove said.



"It is built in a very Australiana way with timber slab, but it is five-star on the inside."

The living room in the main house. Picture supplied

The main building features a sandstone fireplace which warms the open plan living areas and adjoining modern kitchen. The master bedroom has an ensuite, and a separate family bathroom with underfloor heating services the second bedroom and a third loft bedroom.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

Features of the rustic-style home include an internal timber roof line with open rafters and hardwood timber floors. The second building has an open-plan living space, also with a slow combustion fire place, an additional kitchen, and a bathroom.



One of the three bedrooms in the main house. Picture supplied

Mr Musgrove said the cottage could be utilised as guest accommodation or as a short-term rental.

The listing has drawn a high level of enquiry since it hit the market last week.

"It has mainly been interest coming out of Sydney," he said.

The two buildings are connected by a timber breezeway. Picture supplied

"Those buyers are usually our target market for the Wollombi Valley, and a lot of people who buy in the valley then tell their friends about the area. Around 75 per cent of people who buy in Wollombi are from Sydney.

"It went crazy during COVID and we got down to three listings, but we now have about 53 listings, so that's the contrast."

The living room in the self-contained cottage. Picture supplied

Sydney-based owners Pam and Simon purchased the property 12 years ago as a weekend getaway.



The bathroom in the cottage. Picture supplied

"We bought a smaller place there in 2003 which we had for 10 years and we just loved the valley, so when I saw this property advertised we went and had a look and fell in love with it," Simon said.

"The building extension is modern, but the exterior looks beautiful and rustic, and it fits in the setting really nicely."

The wrap around verandah. Picture supplied

They transformed the second dwelling into self-contained accommodation after it was used as a storeroom by the previous owners. Other features of the property include a timber barn, additional stables, stock proof fenced paddocks, a newly constructed timber stock yard, and a large dam.

The property is tucked away in a valley 10 minutes from Wollombi village. Picture supplied

Wrap-around verandahs take in the surrounding bushland view and a creek runs through the property.



"The setting is incredible," Simon said.

"It is set in its own private valley and when you turn up and go through the entrance gate and drive along the valley bottom towards the house, it is just stunning.

723 Maroondah Highway, Narbethong. Picture supplied

It's not the only luxury homestead on the market.

In the country Victoria town of Narbethong, one of the state's landmark homes is for sale by expressions of interest.



The property boasts a Georgian-era homestead, set within a verdant Baron von Mueller parkland garden setting.

The grand living room. Picture supplied

The sprawling 385-acre estate includes the four-bedroom homestead, guest accommodation, an in-ground swimming pool, sauna and tennis court.



The property is lsited with Nick Myer and Bruce Elliott at Elders Real Estate Melbourne.