Time to relax: Illawarra homes for sale with great outdoor entertaining areas

We've highlighted a series of Illawarra and South Coast homes with great outdoor entertaining areas that are currently on the market. Pictures: File image

It's summer, and it's the time of year when dining outdoors, pool parties, and a few quiet drinks on the back deck are mighty appealing.



There are also plenty of prospective buyers looking for a home with entertaining options.

So, from eye-catching pools to fire-pits and outdoor kitchens, we've sought to find a series of Illawarra and South Coast homes with great outdoor entertaining areas that are currently on the market.

Read more: Overseas, interstate buyers eyeing Coledale stunner with $5m price tag

17 Lakelands Close, Shell Cove. Picture: Supplied

Shell Cove

This luxury Shell Cove home which incorporates energy-efficient features also offers great entertaining options.

The home includes a 25-metre Lautner edge lap pool with an automated pool cover.

The home has a price guide of $4.8 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on 962 square metres, and is located at 17 Lakelands Close, Shell Cove.



The selling agent is Monique Field from Monique Field Property.

62 Armagh Parade, Thirroul is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Thirroul

A highlight of this home is the heated, self-cleaning in-ground swimming pool, with views to Thirroul Beach and Sandon Point.

This near-new custom-designed home is set on 3.3 acres of landscaped land, and is also ideal for entertainers as it features an outdoor kitchen, complete with Weber barbecue, Oklahoma Joes Smoker and beer fridge.

The home is located at 62 Armagh Parade, Thirroul.

The selling agent is Jeremy Hodder from Hodder and Borg.

25 Michael Crescent, Kiama Downs is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Kiama Downs

This four-bedroom, Hamptons-style home's pool offers resort-style vibes, complemented by an outdoor covered entertaining area.

The home is located at 25 Michael Crescent, Kiama Downs, and has a price guide of $1.275 million.

Selling agent, Scott Douglas from Raine and Horne Kiama said the pool was a standout feature, and had been designed by the owner, a landscape designer.

"It has bluestone, granite pavers, it's beautiful," he said. "It's like an outside living area, with the cabana."

The home at 15 Shipton Crescent, Mollymook. Picture: Supplied

Mollymook

A South Coast home that made headlines a few years ago due to its eye-watering sale price offers plenty of entertaining appeal.



The home at 15 Shipton Crescent, Mollymooksold for $10 million during the COVID-influenced property boom. It's back on the market, most recently with a guide of $9 million.



Set on 1163 square metres, the four-bedroom home is located on the southern side of Mollymook and backs onto Collers Beach. There's also a private in-ground pool surrounded by greenery, plus an outdoor shower.



The co-selling agent is Lisa Cox from Atlas Lower North Shore.

The five-bedroom home is located at 9 Carson Place, Minnamurra. Picture: Supplied

Minnamurra

A trophy home on the Minnamurra waterfront reserve has an impressive array of entertaining options.



The five-bedroom home, located at 9 Carson Place, Minnamurra offers views of Minnamurra River to The Farm and Killalea Reserve. The listing has a price guide of $6 million.



The home features a back deck overlooking the river, an outdoor hot shower, a four-person sauna, a wine cellar with a 160-bottle fridge, and fire-pit.

The selling agent is Jeremy Hodder from Hodder and Borg.

33H Hospital Road, Bulli. Picture: Supplied

Bulli

This home, on 10 acres of native forest at Bulli, has a distinctly Southern Highlands flavour.

On the entertaining front, the home features alfresco entertaining including a complete outdoor kitchen. There's also a private in-ground heated pool and spa with adjacent pool house.

The home at 33H Hospital Road, Bulli has a price guide of $4.395 million.

The selling agent is Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra.

206 Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla. Picture: Supplied

Mount Kembla

Set in the hills of Mount Kembla, this three-bedroom home offers exciting outdoor entertaining.

The back entertaining deck overlooks an expansive backyard featuring designer retaining walls and garden beds custom-built by a stone mason, and a gazebo for summer nights dining.



A 15-metre by six-metre garage has been built specifically to cater for the home tradesperson, with enough room for six cars.



The selling agent for 206 Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla is Peter Bullman from Bullman Real Estate. The home has a guide of about $1.6 million.

9 Seabreeze Place, Thirroul. Picture: Supplied

Thirroul

Double glass sliders open to a generous covered patio, ideal for entertaining.



You can enjoy the treetop views of the neighbouring woodlands while capturing coastal breezes, making this space ideal for alfresco dining.

The five-bedroom home at 9 Seabreeze Place, Thirroul has a guide of $2.995 million.



The selling agent is Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate.