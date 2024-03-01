Top Illawarra suburbs to score a discount as sellers drop prices

There appears to be strong buyer demand in Albion Park (pictured). Picture: File image

From desirable coastal towns to popular family-friendly locations, new figures show the Illawarra suburbs where owners are off-loading their homes at a discounted rate - and by how much.

Figures provided exclusively to ACM by CoreLogic show the average seller discounting that's taking place on house sales in more than 20 suburbs throughout the Illawarra.

Seller discounting is a measure of the difference between the initial 'for sale' listing price, and the eventual sales price. Essentially, the larger the discount, the larger the mismatch between vendor expectation and buyer demand.

Read more: Hot property: The Illawarra suburbs where the most homes have sold

Check out our interactive map (above) to see how your suburb fared.



Albion Park is one place you can't be expecting to be asking for a discount - with sellers there offering the lowest discounting.

In the 12 months to January 2024, the median seller discounting for Albion Park houses was -2.5 per cent - the lowest percentage of the suburbs measured.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Albion Park is $835,000.



Eliza Owen, head of research Australia for CoreLogic said the Albion Park results suggested that sellers do not have to discount their property as much to make a sale attractive to buyers, and that means demand in the region is probably rising.



"This is further indicated by the fact that discounting rates are not only small, they are smaller than a year ago," she said.



"It also aligns with the improving capital growth trend across the suburb, where house values did decline -0.9 per cent in the three months to January. But this was improved from the -1.2 per cent drop over the three months to December, and it is likely house values across the suburb are close to stabilising.

"Albion Park is not the cheapest house market across this pocket of the Illawarra, but it is slightly cheaper than the neighbouring house markets of Tullimbar and Calderwood.



"So in a high interest rate environment with curbed borrowing capacity, Albion Park may benefitting from some spillover of demand from these areas."

Read more: The part of the Illawarra where the average house price has nearly hit $1m



Eliza Owen, head of research Australia for CoreLogic. Picture: Supplied

Ben Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park said there was a lot of new stock in Albion Park.

"I think that's easier, or more consistent to price," he said.

"When you're dealing with newer dwellings, the size and that type of thing is easier to compare like with like.

"So there's a little more consistency with pricing, rather than if you go to other suburbs and you've got a home that's 70 years old, as opposed to one that's 30 years old, it can sometimes be a little more difficult to realise the correct value."

He said it was encouraging that there was strong demand for houses in the suburb.

"Years ago, Albion Park was seen as an outpost of Wollongong, but now people see it as part of Shellharbour, and that has really underpinned the value of the area.

"We've got a lot more people that want a family area that's fairly new, with plenty of facilities for kids and schools.

"I think people are starting to wake up to the belief that this is a great family area. If you're coming to the Illawarra, this is where you're going to get the most value, and a relatively new property compared to most of the other suburbs."

Read more: International buyers line up for Mount Keira acreage with a vineyard

Picture: Shutterstock

The biggest discounting in Wollongong and Shellharbour areas is happening in the desirable area of Kiama.

The median seller discounting was -7.9 per cent for Kiama Downs houses, while Kiama houses had an average seller discounting of -7.7 per cent. These were the highest percentages of the suburbs measured.

CoreLogic figures show the median sales price of houses in Kiama is $1.4 million, and in Kiama Downs this figure is $1,161,000.



Ms Owen said there appeared to be a positive relationship between higher values and higher discounting rates overall, but that relationship seems to be a trend in the past 12 months rather than a long-held relationship.



"It's clear that weaker economic conditions and high interest rates are taking a toll on the dynamics of these markets, and requiring vendors to have more realistic price expectations," she said.



"Notably, the median sales price saw weaker performance than the overall house market value in Kiama Downs, suggesting most transactions were taking place at the lower end of the house market, and buyers are hunting for bargains even within more prestige pockets."

Cathedral Rocks, Kiama Downs. Picture: Adam McLean

Andy Wharton from First National Coast & Country said he hadn't seen many examples of major seller discounting in the highly desirable Kiama area.

However, he said the longer a home spent on the market often meant discussions took place with sellers about price-point.

Recent figures supplied by CoreLogic show the median days on market in Kiama is 34 days, and 33 days in Kiama Downs.

"Days on market makes plenty of difference to whether a vendor is going to effectively change their price," he said.



"If a home is still on the market after say, 60 days, I would be having the discussion with the owner about getting the price to a level where we start getting more interest."

Overall, Ms Owen said she believed the data highlighted that there was still a great diversity of market movements within the Illawarra.



"As a whole this market is in a kind of fragile upswing, with weak economic conditions and a high interest rate environment deterring interest in more expensive pockets, and cheaper markets becoming more competitive," she said.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.