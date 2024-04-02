'Tough for everyone': Creditors meet after collapse of Illawarra builder

The Village at Corrimal was among Project Coordination's work. Picture: Supplied

Dozens of creditors believe they are owed money following the collapse of a Wollongong-based building firm.



Project Coordination has entered voluntary administrationafter nearly 50 years of operation in the ACT and NSW.



The collapse has also resulted in a series of employees in the Illawarra losing their jobs.



Read more: Sale of $55m West Dapto site could create 450-plus new home sites

The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall, which was undertaken by Project Coordination. Picture: Robert Peet

RSM Australia was appointed as the administrators of the company on March 19, and the first meeting of creditors took place on Tuesday.



More than 70 creditors - predominantly comprised of sub-contractors and suppliers - who believe they are owed money by the company attended the meeting online or in-person in Canberra.

"By their very nature these meetings are tough for everyone involved," RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said.

"No business wants to owe money and no individual or business wants to be out-of-pocket for their services. Despite the challenging situation the meeting was productive and constructive."

At Tuesday's meeting, it was revealed that about a quarter of projects that were at various stages of construction at the time Project Coordination went into voluntary administration have taken steps to restart operations.



Mr Colbran told creditors the administrators had secured all company assets, including bank accounts, project sites and equipment at the company's Wollongong and Canberra offices, upon their appointment.

"We undertook an immediate review of the projects that were under way but had ceased immediately prior to our appointment and contacted project principals to discuss the status of contracts and options to recommence construction and re-engage sub-contractors, where possible,'' he said.

"In addition to the original 14 'live' projects identified - 10 in the ACT and four in NSW - we have identified an additional two projects in the ACT, one at design stage and the other where practical completion had not been formally achieved but the owner had already taken possession."

-Are you based in the Illawarra and have been affected by the company's collapse? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.



Gavin Murphy (inset), one of the two directors of Project Coordination, which entered voluntary administration in March. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Project Coordination

Mr Colbran said the administrators had so far received about 200 formal creditor claims valued at more than $25 million.

"The number of creditors and value of claims will continue to evolve over the course of the administration and as our reconciliation process continues," he said.

Mr Colbran said Project Coordination company directors had been assisting the administrators by providing access to company systems, records and accounts and supporting their liaison with project principals and sub-contractors to help get projects restarted as quickly as possible.

"This is a complex administration based on the size of the company, its operational footprint across two states, and its current project contractual arrangements," he said.



"Our priority is to recover and preserve company assets and maximise their value, for the ultimate benefit of creditors. This takes time.

"Given this, I flagged with creditors that the administrators are exploring the possibility of extending the administration process which would impact the delivery date of our report to creditors and the next meeting. No decision has been made yet, but there was no objection at the meeting."



Mr Colbran previously said the majority of the company's 67 staff - 38 of whom are based in the ACT and 29 in NSW - had been made redundant and would receive the majority of their employee entitlements immediately.

The majority of the NSW staff are from the Illawarra region.

In their statement, the company's directors described the decision as "soul-destroying".

Founded in Canberra in 1975, Project Coordination specialises in construction and refurbishment jobs in residential and commercial sectors.

The company expanded in 2000 with the opening of a second office in Wollongong.



Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.