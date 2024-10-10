Tree-change? Sea-change? $5 million Austinmer acreage offers a little of both

13-35 Asquith Street, Austinmer has a price guide of $5 million.

An acreage in Wollongong's northern suburbs is on the market, and offers a unique mix of sea-change and tree-change elements.

The property, featuring three separate dwellings, is set on more than 10 acres of sub-tropical rainforest gardens.



13-35 Asquith Street, Austinmer is now on the market. Pictures: Supplied

The main home is a renovated four-bedroom home with high-raked ceilings and modern interiors. It features open plan living, designer kitchen with butler's pantry, bathrooms and undercover entertaining, as well as rainforest and park-like views.



The other two dwellings on the block include a three-level home with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple living spaces.



There's also a separate single-bedroom studio, which has the potential to be further upgraded.



The property also has development potential within the multiple zonings [which are a mix of residential and environmental] on the land for potential subdivision, subject to council approval.



According to CoreLogic records, the property previously sold in July 2017 for $2.55 million.



In addition to completely renovating the main home, the current owners have undertaken plenty of landscaping, as well as turned parts of the property into a hobby farm.



Selling agent, McGrath Thirroul's Vanessa Denison-Pender said the property had been attracting strong buyer interest, "due to the opportunities it affords for multi-generational living".



"And it's an extremely rare opportunity to get that much land close to the beach in Austinmer," she said.

"It's unheard of. You can walk to the beach in ten minutes from there."

Mrs Denison-Pender said the property could be the ultimate mix of a tree-change and sea-change.

"It's not just a tree-change, it's also a sea-change, because it's so close to all the accessible beaches that we have along the coast," she said.

"You're getting both with this property.

"Properties like this don't really exist along the coast, that close to the beach. You can walk to the school, you can walk to the train from there if you want to."

Mrs Denison-Pender said the owners were selling in order to downsize and relocate out of the area.



She said there was the potential for mixed purpose usage such as hobby farming, yoga retreats and eco-tourism facilities.



However, Mrs Denison-Pender said while the likes of eco-pods were a potential option for the next owner, no prospective buyers had so far expressed interest in pursuing this avenue.

"It's attracting interest from multi-generational living," she said.

"I haven't had anyone wanting to do eco-tourism as of yet, but that could be an option for the right buyer.

"It could be someone who wants to accommodate family members, a multi-generational weekender, or hobby farming.

"The current owners have goats and a vegetable garden. It's really a lifestyle choice, that property."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Austinmer is $2.01 million.

