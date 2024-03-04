Trent Merrin's Shellharbour home pulled from auction, still for sale

Former St George Illawarra Dragons star and Origin representative Trent Merrin's Shellharbour home remains on the market. Picture: Supplied

Former St George Illawarra Dragons star and Origin representative Trent Merrin's Shellharbour home remains on the market, after being withdrawn from auction at the last minute.



The four-bedroom Shellharbour home was listed with a price guide of $2.3 million, and was due to be auctioned on Saturday.

The home, which spans three levels, sits on 359 square metres.

Merrin (pictured) purchased the home after his break-up with surfer Sally Fitzgibbons. Pictures: File image, Supplied

Selling agent, Matt Hutchinson from First National Coastside said the auction didn't go ahead as multiple interested buyers weren't in a position to bid on the day, and it would likely now be a negotiation process.



Mr Hutchinson said the asking price remained the same, and it had primarily been local buyers showing interest in the property.

CoreLogic records show the 2010 premiership winning forward, who also played with Penrith during a successful NRL career, bought the home in November 2017 for $1.3 million.

He purchased the home after his break-up with surfer Sally Fitzgibbons.

On the lower level, there is space for six vehicles, or the option of continuing to use with its current setting of the ultimate home gym area with its own bathroom.

The listing of the home come after Merrin snapped up a Barrack Point home last year.

Last October he paid $2.6 million for the two-storey, four-bedroom brick home positioned between two beaches and with ocean views.

The Shellharbour home was due to go under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, former St George Illawarra Dragons fan favourite and media personality Mark Riddell has put his Shellharbour home on the market.

The property is due to be auctioned on March 27.

The four-bedroom home has been extensively renovated, and sits on a 666 square metre block.

Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said the home had been "beautifully renovated" and was in a "great location".



CoreLogic records indicate Riddell and wife Karli bought the home in May 2018 for $1,078,000.



Also, former Dragons player and NRL coach Trent Barrett is set to pocket an eye-watering gain if the sale of his luxury Barrack Point home achieves its price guide.

