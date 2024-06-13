Twin homes on Orange's 'most Instagrammable' street hit the market

An "incredibly rare" opportunity is available for home buyers on the "most instagrammable street" in Orange.



Two similarly-looking properties are on sale side-by-side in the highly sought-after, leafy Sampson Street.



F.O.O.D Week festival on Sampson Street in Orange. Picture Instagram

Situated underneath a canopy of Plane trees, the properties - 69 and 71 - present a special opportunity, says real estate agent Peter McCormack from Belle Property.



"It's incredibly unique to see adjoining properties on sale at the same time, especially properties that are a similar size and similar price," Mr McCormack said.



He said the location is one of Orange's most famous across the country.

"It's certainly the most Instagrammable Street in Orange and I don't think anyone would argue that."



69 and 71 Sampson Street, Orange. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"One has had a little bit more work done to it than the other, but apart from that, the houses are virtually identical."



The properties both have three bedrooms and one bathroom.



71 Sampson Street is priced at $950,000 and 69 Sampson Street is priced slightly less, as it's on a smaller block.



Map of Sampson Street

Mr McCormack says the two properties have been owned by the same family for at least 50 years and why they own two properties next to each other, he does not know.



According to CoreLogic data, the houses have been used for rental income for the past twenty years and were rented for $350 and $490 a week in early 2023.

Prime time to buy

Due to the cost of labour, Mr McCormack said buyers are reluctant to buy a home that needs work, and as a result, fixer-upper homes are becoming cheaper.



Dining room of 71 Sampson Street, Orange. Picture supplied.

"A couple of years ago, you would have been competing with multiple buyers with strong budgets... and the properties would have been worth significantly more," Mr McCormack says



"Because of people's reluctance to do work and extensions, there's an opportunity to buy in the best location in town at a discounted price which is incredibly rare."



Bedroom of 69 Sampson Street. Picture supplied

The two properties have garnered interest from investors and renovators, as the neighboring homes offer a "unique opportunity" to extend or renovate.

"I would presume that it's only a small chance that someone looks to buy both of them, but that opportunity is out there for someone wanting to extend."



The best street in Orange

69 and 71 Sampson Street are just metres from Cook Park and a small stroll to Orange's Central Business District.



Sampson Street is host to Orange's flagship F.O.O.D Week event - the 'Sampson Street Long Lunch' - a chef prepared meal under the street's autumn leaves.



Sampson Street. Picture by Carla Freedman

"You could argue it is the best street in Orange, it's certainly in the top handful of streets that close to town," Mr McCormack said.

