Two bidders go 'toe-to-toe' as Blackbutt home changes hands

5 Plover Place, Blackbutt went under the hammer on the weekend. Picture: Supplied

After a slow start, there was fierce bidding for a Blackbutt home as two buyers went "toe-to-toe" on Saturday.

The home at 5 Plover Place, Blackbutt sold at auction for $1.671 million.

Selling agent, Scott Trinder fromRay White said there were four registered bidders, with about 35 people in attendance. Three of the registered bidders were actively bidding.

5 Plover Place, Blackbutt was hotly contested under the hammer, and sold for $1.671 million. Picture: Supplied

"It was slow at the start, and then really kicked off," Mr Trinder said. "It came down to two bidders in the end, going toe-to-toe, bidding really strongly."

After bidding kicked off at $1.5 million, there were about 30 bids placed in total.

Mr Trinder said the successful buyer was from Kiama.

The four-bedroom home enjoys views over Lake Illawarra and the ocean.

Beside the pool is an undercover poolside alfresco area and manicured gardens. The entertainer's kitchen flows to the outdoors and overlooks the pool and gardens.

25 O'Brien Street, Bulli was sought-after at auction. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic's preliminary results for the week ending September 15, in the Illawarra there was an auction clearance rate of 64.7 per cent across 17 auctions.

A Sydney buyer has snapped up a home in Wollongong's northern suburbs after more than 20 bids were placed.

The home at 25 O'Brien Street, Bulli sold for $2.32 million.

Sitting on 569 square metres, the home features four bedrooms plus the option of a fifth bedroom, office or study; upstairs alfresco entertaining space; and an upper level taking in glimpses of the ocean.

Selling agent, Daniel Hastings from MMJ Wollongong said there were three active bidders, and "momentum quickly grew" after a slow start.

Bidding kicked off at $1.9 million, with 25 bids placed.

Mr Hastings said the home was sold for just below the reserve price.

"But the owners' expectations were still reasonable, and we got the instructions to sell after being a little below the reserve level," he said.

"It's a relatively modern home; I think avoiding the building scenario was part of the appeal for a lot of people.

"And people liked the location. It's not right down on the water, but it's still very close to it."

20 Oleander Avenue, Figtree sold for $1.16 million at auction. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a renovator located elsewhere in the region has also proven a hit at auction.

The home at 20 Oleander Avenue, Figtree sold for $1.16 million.

The home sits on 607.5 square metres, and features a large living area and dining area, a kitchen overlooking the rear level yard, and four bedrooms.

The lower level features a rumpus, study and internal access to a large double garage.

Selling agent, Jake Stylis from LJ Hooker Wollongong said there were three registered bidders, two of which were actively taking part.

Bidding began at $900,000, and a dozen bids were placed overall.

"There were bids flying back-and-forth pretty quickly," Mr Stylis said.

Mr Stylis said the property was sold to an Illawarra buyer, who planned to renovate and then move into the home.