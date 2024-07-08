Two luxury homes designed for low-maintenance living listed in Merewether

The house at 1 Mary Street has four bedrooms. Picture supplied

TWO architecturally designed homes with high-end inclusions have hit the market in Merewether.



The Torrens Title properties at 1 Mary Street and 136 Morgan Street designed by Newcastle architect firm, ELK Designs, are listed with Anthony Merlo at Colliers Residential Newcastle.



1 Mary Street, Merewether

Mr Merlo expects the neighbouring properties to appeal to buyers looking for a brand-new, low-maintenance home.



The floorplans include open-plan living areas that flow out to Travertine-tiled alfresco entertaining zones with self-cleaning plunge pools.

136 Morgan Street in Merewether. Picture supplied

The three-bedroom house at 136 Morgan Street is listed with a price guide of $2.25 million.



Its neighbouring property on a corner block at 1 Mary Street has a larger floorplan with four bedrooms, including two with walk-in robes, three bathrooms and two living areas.



The view from the bedroom at 1 Mary Street. Picture supplied

The two-storey house, which has internal access from the double garage, has a price guide of $2.475 million.



Offering three- and four-bedroom configurations, both homes have two master suites with ensuites.



The kitchen at 1 Mary Street. Picture supplied

"One is specifically positioned on ground level, delivering a major benefit for buyers wanting to avoid stairs," Mr Merlo said.



"Both properties also offer additional upstairs living zones, making it perfect for retirees, or family buyers alike."

The open-plan kitchen and living room at the Morgan Street property. Picture supplied

Each home has ducted air conditioning, walk-in robes, heated bathroom floors and towel rails.



"They would deliver the perfect low-maintenance home for the professional couple, family buyer, or retiree," he said.

Inspection is by appointment.

1 Mary Street and 136 Morgan Street, Merewether.