Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

Two luxury homes designed for low-maintenance living listed in Merewether

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 8 July 2024, 7:00 pm

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

The house at 1 Mary Street has four bedrooms. Picture supplied

TWO architecturally designed homes with high-end inclusions have hit the market in Merewether.

The Torrens Title properties at 1 Mary Street and 136 Morgan Street designed by Newcastle architect firm, ELK Designs, are listed with Anthony Merlo at Colliers Residential Newcastle.

1 Mary Street, Merewether

Mr Merlo expects the neighbouring properties to appeal to buyers looking for a brand-new, low-maintenance home.

The floorplans include open-plan living areas that flow out to Travertine-tiled alfresco entertaining zones with self-cleaning plunge pools.

136 Morgan Street in Merewether. Picture supplied

The three-bedroom house at 136 Morgan Street is listed with a price guide of $2.25 million.

Its neighbouring property on a corner block at 1 Mary Street has a larger floorplan with four bedrooms, including two with walk-in robes, three bathrooms and two living areas.

The view from the bedroom at 1 Mary Street. Picture supplied

The two-storey house, which has internal access from the double garage, has a price guide of $2.475 million.

Offering three- and four-bedroom configurations, both homes have two master suites with ensuites.

The kitchen at 1 Mary Street. Picture supplied

"One is specifically positioned on ground level, delivering a major benefit for buyers wanting to avoid stairs," Mr Merlo said.

"Both properties also offer additional upstairs living zones, making it perfect for retirees, or family buyers alike."

The open-plan kitchen and living room at the Morgan Street property. Picture supplied

Each home has ducted air conditioning, walk-in robes, heated bathroom floors and towel rails.

"They would deliver the perfect low-maintenance home for the professional couple, family buyer, or retiree," he said.

Inspection is by appointment.

1 Mary Street and 136 Morgan Street, Merewether.

NSW
Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Inside the lovingly restored 1900s Kiama home now on the market
Inside the lovingly restored 1900s Kiama home now on the market
'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus
'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus
Top 15 best apartment dogs
Top 15 best apartment dogs
Step by step guide to your first offer
Step by step guide to your first offer
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Jim Frangos' Swiss Mountain Hotel for sale
Jim Frangos' Swiss Mountain Hotel for sale
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus

'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus

By Brendan Crabb
Illawarra winners and losers: what happened to your suburb's price in 2024

Illawarra winners and losers: what happened to your suburb's price in 2024

By Brendan Crabb
'No expense spared': piece of Jamberoo history on the market

'No expense spared': piece of Jamberoo history on the market

By Brendan Crabb
Architectural masterpiece in Whale beach hits the market for $16 million

Architectural masterpiece in Whale beach hits the market for $16 million

By January Jones