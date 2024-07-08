Two luxury homes designed for low-maintenance living listed in Merewether

TWO architecturally designed homes with high-end inclusions have hit the market in Merewether.
The Torrens Title properties at 1 Mary Street and 136 Morgan Street designed by Newcastle architect firm, ELK Designs, are listed with Anthony Merlo at Colliers Residential Newcastle.
Mr Merlo expects the neighbouring properties to appeal to buyers looking for a brand-new, low-maintenance home.
The floorplans include open-plan living areas that flow out to Travertine-tiled alfresco entertaining zones with self-cleaning plunge pools.
The three-bedroom house at 136 Morgan Street is listed with a price guide of $2.25 million.
Its neighbouring property on a corner block at 1 Mary Street has a larger floorplan with four bedrooms, including two with walk-in robes, three bathrooms and two living areas.
The two-storey house, which has internal access from the double garage, has a price guide of $2.475 million.
Offering three- and four-bedroom configurations, both homes have two master suites with ensuites.
"One is specifically positioned on ground level, delivering a major benefit for buyers wanting to avoid stairs," Mr Merlo said.
"Both properties also offer additional upstairs living zones, making it perfect for retirees, or family buyers alike."
Each home has ducted air conditioning, walk-in robes, heated bathroom floors and towel rails.
"They would deliver the perfect low-maintenance home for the professional couple, family buyer, or retiree," he said.
Inspection is by appointment.