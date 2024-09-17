'Ultimate beach house' at Coledale smashes suburb price record

9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale sold for $5.5 million. Picture: Supplied

A waterfront property dubbed "the ultimate beach house" has smashed the sale price record for a popular location in Wollongong's northern suburbs.



The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale has sold for $5.5 million.



Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said the home sold to a Canberra buyer, who liked the low maintenance aspect of the home, and the dual living options.

The sellers of 9 Coledale Avenue had bought the home in 2016, and undertook a knockdown-rebuild several years later. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the property sold after 94 days on the market.



CoreLogic records indicate the previous sale price record for the suburb was $4.15 million, set in 2021.



They collaborated with Illawarra designer Rachael Miklas on the project.

Mr Samuelsson said the home was "one of the most unique properties that I've come across".

"That's because of the size of the house, and the floorplan... It has a unique layout," he said.

This home has a flexible layout, providing the potential for a dual living scenario. The top two floors comprise a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, while the ground floor has two bedrooms, one bathroom and direct access to the water's edge.

The sellers said the goal was to "make the most of the view, and make the house durable, with it being so close to the elements".

"That was really important, so all the materials we used were specifically chosen to withstand the strong southerly winds and the ocean salt and spray," one of the sellers recently told View.

"Just about everywhere in the house you can look out and see the ocean... We focused on making the most of the position close to the water."

The end result was "the ultimate beach house", with no expenses spared.

"I'm biased, but it's definitely laid out as the ultimate beach house," one of the sellers said.