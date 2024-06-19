Ultimate treechange: architecturally designed home on 100 acres listed in Laguna

A 100-acre property with an architecturally designed masterpiece in the Wollombi Valley has hit the market in Laguna.
The six-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 63 Yalambie Road is listed with a guide of $3.5 million with Musgrove Realty agent Garry Musgrove.
It is the first time the property has been listed for sale since the original three-bedroom cottage was transformed 15 years ago into a striking modern home.
Set at the end of a private road running off Great North Road, the sprawling property backs on to 100 acres of bushland reserve in Laguna.
"It's beautiful and tucked away nice and privately where the house is, so it's like your own private valley," Mr Musgrove said.
"We have a lot of unique properties in Laguna and this one definitely has a wow factor because it was built a bit like a compound with the courtyard and pool.
"In comparison to other homes, I have never seen anything like it in the area."
The owners, who run The Trading Post restaurant, cafe and bar 10 minutes away in Laguna village, purchased the property 20 years ago and undertook a redesign of the cottage, with the addition of an extension with high gable ceilings.
Iain Halliday, of renowned Sydney interior design firm Burley Katon Halliday, created the interior design.
The extension has an open-plan dining and living area with a fireplace and large double windows.
The designer kitchen has Carrara marble benchtops and splashback, a butler's sink and an oversized freestanding oven.
Upstairs is a bedroom with an ensuite.
The extension leads through to the entry foyer and a games room, plus an additional five bedrooms, two bathrooms and wrap around verandahs framing both sides of the home.
A covered terrace overlooks the in-ground swimming pool.
"What I fell in love with was the topography because when you drive into this valley, it's like your very own valley," the owner said.
"You could be a million miles from anywhere, it is incredible."
The addition of a large dam with a rustic shack built over the water is a feature.
There are three dams on the property, a four-car garage, a farm shed and DA approval for three, one-bedroom accommodation cottages.
Mr Musgrove said the listing is drawing interest from Sydney buyers.
"We have been getting continuous interest and enquiry in the property which is primarily Sydney-based," he said.
"I would say most of the enquiry has come through for this property is from people who want to sell up and live here."