Ultimate treechange: architecturally designed home on 100 acres listed in Laguna

WATCH: Take a look inside this architecturally designed Laguna home on 100 acres in the Wollombi Valley.

63 Yalambie Road is listed with a guide of $3.5 million with Musgrove Realty's Garry Musgrove. Picture supplied

A 100-acre property with an architecturally designed masterpiece in the Wollombi Valley has hit the market in Laguna.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 63 Yalambie Road is listed with a guide of $3.5 million with Musgrove Realty agent Garry Musgrove.



The extension was added to the original cottage. Picture supplied

It is the first time the property has been listed for sale since the original three-bedroom cottage was transformed 15 years ago into a striking modern home.



Set at the end of a private road running off Great North Road, the sprawling property backs on to 100 acres of bushland reserve in Laguna.

An aerial view of the 100-acre property. Picture supplied

"It's beautiful and tucked away nice and privately where the house is, so it's like your own private valley," Mr Musgrove said.



"We have a lot of unique properties in Laguna and this one definitely has a wow factor because it was built a bit like a compound with the courtyard and pool.



The in-ground saltwater swimming pool. Picture supplied

"In comparison to other homes, I have never seen anything like it in the area."



The owners, who run The Trading Post restaurant, cafe and bar 10 minutes away in Laguna village, purchased the property 20 years ago and undertook a redesign of the cottage, with the addition of an extension with high gable ceilings.

The open-plan living area has high ceilings. Picture supplied

Iain Halliday, of renowned Sydney interior design firm Burley Katon Halliday, created the interior design.



The extension has an open-plan dining and living area with a fireplace and large double windows.



The living room. Picture suppplied

The designer kitchen has Carrara marble benchtops and splashback, a butler's sink and an oversized freestanding oven.

Upstairs is a bedroom with an ensuite.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

The extension leads through to the entry foyer and a games room, plus an additional five bedrooms, two bathrooms and wrap around verandahs framing both sides of the home.

A covered terrace overlooks the in-ground swimming pool.



The games room. Picture supplied

"What I fell in love with was the topography because when you drive into this valley, it's like your very own valley," the owner said.



"You could be a million miles from anywhere, it is incredible."

The upstairs bedroom in the extension. Picture supplied

The addition of a large dam with a rustic shack built over the water is a feature.

There are three dams on the property, a four-car garage, a farm shed and DA approval for three, one-bedroom accommodation cottages.

The rustic shack built on the dam. Picture supplied

Mr Musgrove said the listing is drawing interest from Sydney buyers.



"We have been getting continuous interest and enquiry in the property which is primarily Sydney-based," he said.



"I would say most of the enquiry has come through for this property is from people who want to sell up and live here."



63 Yalambie Road, Laguna.