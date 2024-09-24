Unit block fetches $3.2 million at auction in New Lambton

Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

This unit block at 91 Russell Road, New Lambton sold for $3.2 million at auction with Todd Mason at McGrath New Lambton. Picture supplied

A block of units in New Lambton has sold for more than $3 million at auction.

It was the first time the block, comprising eight two-bedroom units at 91 Russell Road, had been offered to the market.



"It was built by the owner's father," McGrath New Lambton listing agent Todd Mason said.

The property is set on 963 square meters with dual access. Picture supplied

Set on 963 square meters, the property drew more than 150 enquiries during the six-week auction campaign.



The auction attracted four registered bidders, including three buyers from Newcastle and one out-of-area buyer.

An "aggressive" opening bid from one of the parties knocked out the competition and the property was sold at $3.2 million.

The block of units is fully tenanted. Picture supplied

"We were quoting a guide of $3 million to $3.3 million during the auction campaign, so it was a great result," he said.

The purchaser is a Newcastle-based investor.

Mr Mason said all eight of the units are leased to long-standing tenants.



The property was built in the 1970s. Picture supplied

"All of the units were a little bit dated and hadn't really been remodelled since the 1970s, so the new owner will come and revamp them," he said.

"The units are in a great position, very close to the heart of New Lambton with the shopping village area.



"It was on almost 1000 square metres with dual access and a 20-metre frontage, so there are certainly not many properties like that around."



The block of units is near New Lambton shopping village. Picture supplied

The sale follows the recent transaction of two blocks of units in Adamstown and Hamilton.

In June, six two-bedroom units were sold on one title in the Charles Court complex at 127 Tudor Street in Hamilton, fetching $3 million at auction with Casey Healy at Century21 Novocastrian.



A block of units at 127 Tudor Street in Hamilton sold for $3 million in June. Picture supplied

The auction drew 17 registered bidders and the result blitzed the guide of $2 million to $2.2 million.

A short distance from the cafe strip of Beaumont Street, the property had been held by one family for two generations.



Last month, Jesse Maxwell from Movable sold six two-bedroom and one-bedroom units at 2c Morgan Street in Adamstown.



A block of units at 2c Morgan Street in Adamstown sold for $2.025 million in August. Picture supplied

The fully tenanted property was sold via auction for $2.025 million 25 years after its owners purchased the block of units for $345,000.

"I don't know if it is purely coincidental that we are seeing more unit blocks on the market or whether there is a little more demand for that product," Mr Maxwell said.

"From a buyer's perspective, we had really good numbers through those units and a lot of the buyers interested in these older styles of unit complexes are builders.

Inside one of the units at 2c Morgan Street. Picture supplied

"They can get in there and do the work themselves and rent it out for a higher return or onsell them, so that's where there is value."



There are 10 blocks of units for sale across Newcastle, including two in Merewether set to go under the hammer this week.

Presence Real Estate listing agent Chasse Ede is set to take a block of four units at 82 Selwyn Street in Merewether to auction on September 26.

82 Selwyn Street in Merewether. Picture supplied

The 682 square metre landholding with frontage to Selwyn Street and Little Edward Street is fully leased and generates an income of $1,470 per week.



It is listed with an auction guide of $1.75 million.



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2019 for $700,000.

16 Patrick Street in Merewether. Picture supplied

Also in Merewether, Salt Property listing agent Lyndall Allan is set to auction four two-bedroom units at 16 Patrick Street on September 25.

Positioned close to Bar Beach, Empire Park and The Junction, the combined properties generate an income of $1930 per week.



CoreLogic records show the block of units has been held by one owner since it was last sold in 2016 for $1.35 million.

Other unit blocks on the market include seven one-bedroom units at 25 Spruce Street in North Lambton listed with a guide of $1.8 million to $1.9 million with Sue Odgers at Elders Real Estate.

26 Lemons Parade, The Hill is listed with a guide of $5 million. Picture supplied

Presence Real Estate's Ryan Houston has listed a block of six units at 26 Lemnos Parade, The Hill with a guide of $5 million.



In Bar Beach, Damon Sellis of Street Property Newcastle is marketing the sale of six units at 55 Light Street via expressions of interest.

