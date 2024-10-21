'Unsafe': bargain basement fire damaged Warrawong home sells in 17 days

60 First Avenue North, Warrawong sold recently. Picture: Supplied

A fire damaged home in Warrawong has been quickly snapped up, with the new owners now set to tackle a sizeable renovation project.

The property, which was primarily being marketed as 534 square metres of land, is located at 60 First Avenue North, Warrawong.

The property recently changed hands for $500,000.

There are no interior photos of 60 First Avenue North contained in the property's marketing. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the property sold after just 17 days on the market.



Set on the high side of the street, the property contains a 12.2-metre frontage.



Selling agent, Michael Moate from R&W Figtree said the property was sold to a young couple from the western suburbs of Sydney who planned to renovate the home.

Mr Moate said there were multiple buyers who were strongly vying for the property.

"I had loads of inquiries about it; because a) some people didn't read all the details, and b) the facade looked pretty good at the front.

"Whereas at the back, the roof and everything had all collapsed... The two bedrooms at the front could be saved, but the rest of it was really not in good shape.

"You can't actually get into the house as it is now - it's unsafe."

CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in 2002 for $132,000.

Mr Moate said there were also prospective buyers who had been looking at undertaking a knockdown-rebuild on the Warrawong site.

"The views are fantastic," he said.

"That's what appealed to the buyer from western Sydney. He went on the property, walked around the back, stood in the backyard and he fell in love with the views.

"The views are phenomenal, and uninterrupted. You could see the lake, the mountains, the ocean."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Warrawong is $745,550.

60 First Avenue North, Warrawong sold after just a few weeks on the market. Picture: Supplied

'What's not to like?'

Meanwhile, there have been other recent sales elsewhere in the suburb.

The two-bedroom home at 16 Second Avenue North, Warrawong sold for $710,000.

Siting on 518 square metres, the home has views of Port Kembla Beach and Lake Illawarra, as well as hardwood floors throughout.

Selling agent, Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong said the home was sold to a young couple from Sydney, who were first home buyers relocating for work.

Mr Szakacs said the buyers liked the location of "everything being close by", including the beach, shopping and transport.



For some time, the southern Illawarra suburb, while a popular shopping destination, has experienced a negative reputation among many, due to its lower socio-economic status and abundance of social housing.

However, Mr Szakacs said out-of-area buyers typically didn't seem to have the stigma towards Warrawong that some Illawarra-based buyers do.

"They love the shopping centre, lake, beach, the uni being nearby - what's not to like?" he said.

Also, the home at 35 Stuart Road, Warrawong recently changed hands for $713,000.

The two-bedroom, full brick home is partially renovated and modernised, and sits on 486 square metres.