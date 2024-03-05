Vacant lot in Bar Beach sells for millions on Memorial Drive

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

This vacant lot at 50 Memorial Drive in Bar Beach has sold for $3.65 million with Ryan Houston at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied

A VACANT lot on one of Newcastle's most expensive streets has found a buyer three months after it failed to sell at auction.



The 409 square metre block at 50 Memorial Drive listed with Presence Real Estate agent Ryan Houston sold for $3.65 million on March 1.



The property went to auction on November 30, with two buyers from Newcastle going head to head to purchase the block.

The block spans 409 square metres. Picture supplied

The bidding reached $3.85 million however, the seller held on to hopes of achieving $4 million.



"At auction, we had an unconditional offer at $3.85 million and the owner decided not to take it at the time and now we have an unconditional sale at $3.65 million," Mr Houston said.



"I had two bidders going back and forth at auction but the owners wanted more."

The block is one of three lots on the sub divided block. Picture supplied

The listing included approved plans for two Torrens title architecturally designed homes by ELK and Grand Designs.



The seller planned to live in one but listed the property for sale in September last year due to a change in circumstances.

Mr Houston said the buyer, a developer from Sydney, plans to build the homes and sell upon completion.

The block is one of three lots in a subdivision created after the original 1930s art deco brick home on 1233 square metres was sold in 2017 for $1.72 million.

The 1930s art deco home that originally occupied the three lots across 1233 square metres. Picture supplied

It was the first time the property had been listed for sale since 1980.

The prized parcel of land on two separate titles spanned two blocks with double street frontage on Memorial Drive and Fenton Avenue.

"You can imagine if the buyer chooses to build two houses on the two separate blocks, what would they be worth in five or ten years?" listing agent Joe Di Claudio of Dowling Mayfield told The Newcastle Herald in November 2016.



"The mind boggles."



The block on Memorial Drive after the subdivision. Picture supplied

The buyer demolished the home and subdivided the block into three lots.



Lot 3 next door, with frontage to Memorial Drive, sold for $1.72 million in December 2017.



The owner then sold off one of the adjoining blocks at 1a Fenton Avenue (on 416 square metres) for $1.8 million in May 2018.

"This sale is astronomical when you compare it to the other two but it shows the power of blue chip suburbs like Bar Beach and Merewether," the agent said.

The view from the proposed deck. Picture supplied

"The national marketplace is looking at these blue chip areas in Newcastle as being safe havens because to get these sort of prices in, in my opinion, a balanced market is absolutely huge."

Memorial Drive is one of the most expensive streets in Newcastle.

In September, it ranked as one of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's top streets in a report from property data group Suburbtrends which analysed the streets with the biggest median values.



The street recorded a median value of $3.917 million, according to the report.

It's not the only piece of vacant land in Bar Beach that has sold for an eye-watering price in recent years.

This vacant lot at 15 Parkway Avenue in Bar Beach sold for $5.5 million in 2022. Picture supplied

In March 2022, a 735-square metre cleared block at 15 Parkway Avenue delivered a $5.5 million pay day for the seller.



However, the cost of the land at 50 Memorial Drive exceeded that sale in price per square metre terms.

"I believe it is a record for land as in per square metre rate," Mr Houston said.

"When you look at the 409 square metres at $3.65 million, it works out around $8900 per square metre.

This block on Parkway Avenue in Bar Beach sold for $5.5 million. Picture supplied

"The block on Parkway Avenue sold for $5.5. million but that was on 709 square metres, so the square metre rate is not as high.

"It's a huge, huge price nonetheless."

The most expensive home in the suburb is 2 Bar Beach Avenue which sold for a record-breaking $7.05 million in November.

The median house price in Bar Beach is $2.08 million, according to CoreLogic.

