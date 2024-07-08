Vegie garden, backyard fire pit: First home buyers compete for starter house

The home at 33 Duke Street, Woonona sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

First home buyers have scored a Woonona home after a strongly contested auction.

The home in the sought-after northern suburb of Wollongong sold under the hammer last week.

Selling agent,Troy McNeice from Molenaar and McNeice gave us the lowdown on the sale.

The home sold for $1.39 million. Picture: Supplied

The property: The three-bedroom home at 33 Duke Street, Woonona. The home features multiple living areas, fresh paint and carpets, a private tiled enclosed terrace, backyard with northern escarpment views, vegetable garden beds, and a backyard fire-pit.

The result: The home sold for $1.39 million under the hammer.

What made the property special?: It's in a nice, quiet, family-friendly area. The house was neat, and had been updated throughout to allow someone to move in straight away. But it still had a lot of scope for someone to personalise it in the future if they chose to.

Woonona is probably the most desirable suburb I'm dealing with at the moment, from both local and out-of-area buyers. It's a family-orientated area, and a lot of people are in that process of relocating into the area, or potentially upsizing to a larger, more suitable family home.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Woonona is $1.4 million. So it sold for right around that mark.

There were several registered bidders for the auction. Picture: Supplied

Setting the scene at the auction: There were four registered bidders. Most of the four bidders were first home buyers.

There were also a few neighbours looking on as the auction took place.

How did the bidding unfold?: The opening bid was $1.17 million, and there were 25 bids placed in total.



It was a slightly slower auction than normal, then it stalled about $1.35 million. The property was called on the market at $1.36 million, and then bidding continued from there.

Where are the buyers from?: They're locals, and they plan to move in. They're first home buyers.