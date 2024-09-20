Victorian-style Hunter Valley residence attracts Sydney buyers

105 Forest Hill Drive, Oakhampton Heights. Picture supplied

A small acreage property in Oakhampton Heights has attracted plenty of out-of-towners looking for a more affordable price.

The 11354 square metre block at 105 Forest Hill Drive was listed for sale by expressions of interest with Cain Beckett from Jurds Real Estate.

The Victorian-Italianate residence had a price guide of $2.75 to $2.95 million, Mr Beckett said.

The master bedroom ensuite. Picture supplied

"It's one of Maitland's most exclusive addresses, it is a little enclave of quite beautiful homes and grounds," he said.

The area's record price was $3.25 million for 39 South Willards Lane.

The kitchen. Picture supplied.

Set amongst the lush landscape of the Hunter Valley, the home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a handmade timber kitchen with stone benchtops.

The living area connects out to an alfresco with a pizza oven and leads to separate guest quarters with its own ensuite.

The alfresco area. Picture supplied

"This is a new home but it feels character-filled and like something from the 1920s but it is a modern house with modern wiring and plumbing," Mr Beckett said.

According to CoreLogic, the property was built 20 years ago.

The owners were very involved in the build, choosing the ornate features, Mr Beckett said.

With around 20 enquiries so far, Mr Beckett said most had been from Sydney with some local interest from Newcastle.

"It is the style of property I sell here so if it is a high-end home or if it's a farm or if it's a vineyard winery, it's typically the value proposition, it is an easier sell to somebody from out of the area," he said.

The alfresco area leading to the pool. Picture supplied.

He said the home would suit a family or an older couple looking to downsize from a bigger farm or Sydney-siders looking to downsize in price.

"I think that one speaks for itself. It is a really impressive estate, and for someone that wants something small but a generous home, this will be spot on," he said.

Properties don't go on sale very often in the suburb with CoreLogic recording only one property sale in the last 12 months and four new listings.

Oakhampton Heights backs onto the Walka Water Works parkland and is around a 10 minute drive from Maitland's centre.

Landscape shot of the property at Oakhampton Heights. Picture supplied.

"It is a small community but right on the edge of town," Mr Beckett said.

Inspections are by appointment only.