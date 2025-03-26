Views for days: harbourside penthouse listed for $5 million in Newcastle

WATCH: After delivering back-to-back budget surpluses, Treasurer Dr. Jim Chalmers has this year handed down a Labor budget in deficit.

10/304 Wharf Road, Newcastle is listed by expressions of interest with Jason Maxwell at Movable. Picture supplied

A luxury penthouse with a front-row seat overlooking Newcastle Harbour has hit the market with a guide of $5 million.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in the Breakwater complex at 10/304 Wharf Road in Newcastle is listed by expressions of interest with Jason Maxwell at Movable.



The top floor penthouse has uninterrupted views of Newcastle Harbour. Picture supplied

The property recently underwent renovations to the tune of $1 million.



"The owners have spent more than $1 million renovating the apartment," Mr Maxwell said.



The living and dining area leads to the balcony. Picture supplied

"It was four-bedroom, but they converted the fourth bedroom to a walk-in robe; they have spared no expense."



In addition to the high-end renovation, the property offers spectacular views.



A wrap-around balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the open-plan living and dining areas take in uninterrupted views across the harbour.



The view to Nobbys Headland from the living room. Picture supplied

"When you're standing inside, it feels like you're on a boat," he said.

"Watching the big ships pass in the harbour, it's almost like you can stand on the balcony and touch them.

The open-plan dining and living room. Picture supplied

"It's in the northeastern corner, so you're looking straight to Nobbys, at the mouth of Newcastle Harbour and it has a massive north frontage."



The apartment has been extensively renovated, including an updated kitchen with Miele, Neff, and Vintec appliances.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The main suite has an open-concept design, and a fourth bedroom was transformed into an oversized walk-in wardrobe as part of the renovation.

Premium finishes include flooded gum timber floors, limestone tiles, and marble and granite benchtops.



The main bedroom and ensuite. Picture supplied

Other updates include new skirting boards, wall linings, ceilings, light fittings, electric blinds, and ducted air conditioning.

The building has recently undergone renovations, including new external windows and doors, balcony tiles, balustrades and fresh paint inside and out.

The apartment is on the north eastern corner. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in April 2021 for $3.55 million.

The apartment is one of 12 in the Breakwater complex, which was completed in 2002 by The Becton Group. It also built the Crowne Plaza (now Rydges Newcastle) next door.



The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

"Most three-bedroom apartments on the market are around 120 to 130 square metres, but this is generous in size," he said.



"The total area, including the balcony, is 295 square metres."



Sit back and watch the tug boats from the balcony. Picture supplied

The apartment includes two car parking spaces and a storage cage.



More penthouse apartments to explore

It's not the only top-floor apartment on the market in Newcastle.

802/328 King Street, Newcastle is listed with Joel Soldado at Harcourts Newcastle. Picture supplied

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse in the Civic Square Apartments complex at 802/328 King Street is listed with Joel Soldado at Harcourts Newcastle.

The half-floor penthouse spans 336 square metres of floor space and includes a large terrace.



Enjoy the view from the terrace. Picture supplied

The property has wraparound views of Merewether, the Obelisk, Christchurch Cathedral, Carrington, Newcastle Harbour, and Port Stephens.

A price guide is available by request with Mr Soldado.

This seventh-floor penthouse in the Huntington building at 704/35 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle is listed with Anthony Merlo at Colliers Residential Newcastle. Picture supplied

Two penthouses are on offer in the Huntington building, including a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 704/35 Honeysuckle Drive, which is listed with Anthony Merlo at Colliers Residential Newcastle.



The penthouse is priced at $3.5 million and has expansive north-facing alfresco balconies with 180-degree harbour views.



The view from the terrace at 703/35 Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle listed with Walkom Real Estate. Picture supplied

Also in the Huntington building, Thomas Hook of Walkom Real Estate is selling a three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse at 703/35 Honeysuckle Drive.

Property features include a 100-square metre terrace and a main suite with a private Juliette balcony.



The penthouse has a guide of $3.6 million to $3.85 million.

This penthouse at 602/23 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle is listed with Salt Property with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.95 million. Picture supplied

Salt Property's Lyndall Allan has listed a luxury top-floor penthouse at 602/23 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.95 million in the Lume apartments.

The four-bedroom apartment overlooks Newcastle Harbour.

The penthouse at 1801/509 Hunter Street in Newcastle is listed for $2.6 million. Picture supplied

Graeme Brownlow, also of Walkom Real Estate, is marketing the sale of a penthouse in the northwestern corner of the Sky Residences at 1801/509 Hunter Street in Newcastle for $2.6 million.



The three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse has floor-to-ceiling windows and access to the rooftop lounge and terrace, which takes 360-degree views of the city, beaches and harbour.



The view from the living room. Picture supplied

The city's most expensive apartment is a penthouse in the upcoming Parnell House development in Newcastle East.

The luxury property recently sold off the plan for a record-breaking $11 million.

The penthouse is one of two, occupying the entire rooftop of the former Newcastle Beach Hotel building on Parnell Place.

It topped the previous record set in November 2023 with the $8.5 million sale of a three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse on the 16th floor of the McCaffrey wing of The Royal complex at Newcastle Beach.



