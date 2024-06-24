Wait 'til tomorrow: auction of Daniel Johns' investment property delayed again

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock spoke to the media after the central bank's decision to hold interest rates at 4.35 per cent on June 18, 2024.

The auction of former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns' Merewether investment property has been delayed again. Picture supplied

DANIEL Johns is still waiting to find a buyer for his investment property in Merewether.

The former Silverchair frontman is selling the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 31 Ranclaud Street with Chasse Ede of Presence Real Estate.



The property was re-scheduled to go under the hammer last week on June 20 but the auction was cancelled.

It initially hit the market in March with a guide of $3 million, with an auction date set for April 11 however, it was delayed a fortnight to April 25.

Johns purchased the property for $360,000 in 1996. Picture supplied

The rescheduled auction was delayed again and the property was taken off the market after the departure of Johns' long-term tenants.

Mr Ede has since re-marketed the property for sale after a freshen up and styling with a revised auction guide of $2.6 million.



The property is 250 metres from Merewether Beach. Picture supplied

Mr Ede confirmed he had received five offers from buyers wanting to secure the home.



Johns purchased the house for $360,000 in 1996 at the age of 17 when Silverchair was riding high on the back of the success of the band's debut album, Frogstomp.

Positioned 250 metres from Merewether Beach on 635 square metres, the weatherboard home has four bedrooms including a master with a walk-in robe and ensuite.

The property was recently re-marketed for sale after a freshen up. Picture supplied

There are separate living and dining rooms, a kitchen, a study and a main bathroom, as well as an attic with air conditioning.

It is one of three properties held by Johns in the beachside suburb.



The living room. Picture supplied

He also owns a two-bedroom shack near Merewether Beach which he purchased in 1996 for $645,000.

In 2000, the singer-songwriter paid $1.4 million for a 1970s five-bedroom home overlooking Merewether which is where he continues to live.



The property is open for inspection on June 29 at 12pm and July 6 at 12pm.