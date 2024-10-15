Warehouse conversion of historic inner-city fire station listed in Newcastle

115-117 King Street, Newcastle is listed with Kate Rundle at Walkom Real Estate. Picture supplied

An award-winning transformation of a historic fire station building in Newcastle is attracting widespread interest.

Walkom Real Estate agent Kate Rundle's listing of a warehouse conversion at 115-117 King Street has drawn enquiries from as far afield as South Africa and the Philippines.

"I have had a lot of enquiry," Ms Rundle said.

The terrace. Picture supplied

"It's coming from everywhere - Sydney, Tamworth, the Philippines, I've had calls from the Central Coast, Canberra, Denman and South Africa.

"Some are people returning home to Newcastle or who have family here, or are thinking of relocating, so it's across the board."

The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest.

The open-plan kitchen and dining. Picture supplied

Ms Rundle said 15 groups had attended open house inspections since the property hit the market.

"Everyone loves it," she said

"It is stunning and the work they had done to it is beautiful, so we have had consistent enquiry and inspections."

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

The building was designed in 1899 by German-born architect Frederick Menkens, who created landmark buildings around Newcastle including Longworth House.



CoreLogic records show the owners purchased the old fire station in 2003.



"We fell in love with it even though it was completely derelict when we bought it," the owner said.

The dining space flows out to the terrace. Picture supplied

"It was full of pigeons and the windows upstairs were all smashed out and it had false ceilings which, when we took them down, revealed these extraordinary Oregon timber beams.

"Downstairs still had all of the remnants of an old Italian restaurant [The Etna] that had been there since the 1980s, so we had to pull out the old kitchen and seating booths.

The balcony. Picture supplied

"We spent a couple of years chipping in with our families removing it all and then we went into renovation mode."

The upper level was transformed into a loft-style apartment ahead of a major renovation of the building designed by Newcastle firm CKDS.



The masted bedroom includes a walk-in robe. Picture supplied

The project won the 2018 Australian Institute of Architecture Award - Heritage Architecture/King Street Adaptive Reuse category.



The home's large floorplan covers 311 square metres, including four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study and a home office.



The north-facing aspect fills the home and the terrace with natural light.



The plunge pool. Picture supplied

Inside features seven-metre ceilings with exposed timber beams and trusses, exposed brickwork and the original Tallowood timber floors.



The ground floor has a new open-plan kitchen is the centrepiece of the home with a large island bench and freestanding oven.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The kitchen flows through to the living and dining area which leads out to a paved terrace via bi-fold doors.

The terrace has a plunge pool with a water feature and a built-in barbecue area.

The ensuite. Picture supplied

The home has two bathrooms with marble finishes and dual vanities, and one with a freestanding bathtub and a skylight overhead.



There are three bedrooms on the ground floor and the main bathroom, as well as a new laundry and mud room.

The home office. Picture supplied

Upstairs is a loft-style space with a master bedroom, a walk-in robe and balcony access, a study and a home office.



Other features include ducted air conditioning and a new freestanding wood fireplace in the living room.



The property also includes a two-car garage.



The living room. Picture supplied

"It has been a project that we wanted to do justice to," she said.



"It has amazing bones with these exquisite exposed brick walls and beautiful timber beams, so to think it has been here for so long and has such a lovely history with Frederick Menkens as the architect, this home has been a real love for us."



The commercial space on the ground floor. Picture supplied

In addition to the residence, the building has a 177-square-metre commercial space on the ground floor.

Featuring four-metre ceilings with exposed beams, vintage brickwork and polished floors, the space includes a mezzanine, a kitchen and two bathrooms.

The median sale price of a house in Newcastle is $1.72 million, according to CoreLogic.

