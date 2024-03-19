Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

Watch as the hammer falls during 'busiest auction we've seen' at Towradgi

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 19 March 2024, 12:35 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

The home sold above the reserve at auction.

Eighteen registered bidders vied for a mostly original Towradgi home during a busy auction on Monday evening.

However, a strong opening offer meant many of those bidders quickly became spectators only for the remainder of proceedings.

The two-bedroom home at 9 Hope Street, Towradgi sold for $1,240,000.

Read more: 'It has real character': Competition for Mount Keira home after 50 years

The home at 9 Hope Street, Towradgi sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

According to the selling agents, the property attracted 127 inspections, 18 registered bidders, and six active bidders. The registered bidders were a mix of locals and out-of-area buyers.

The lead selling agent, Jamie Pereira from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said the initial bid was just over $1 million, and there were more than 20 bids in total. The home sold for above the reserve price.

Co-selling agent Sarah Ward said a strong crowd of bidders, neighbours and other onlookers was on hand as the opening salvo knocked out a lot of the other bidders.

"A lot of the feedback we were hearing was $900,000 to $1 million," she said.

"So to go straight to just over $1 million, a lot of people were knocked out. There was a bit of a groan as the first bid came through."

There were 18 registered bidders as the home sold for $1,240,000. Picture: Supplied

Sitting on 784.1 square metres, the original brick cottage features decorative cornices, timber flooring throughout and vintage pendant lights.

The successful buyer was bidding online. The buyer is local, and plans to live there.

Ms Ward said it was "the busiest auction we've seen in a very long time".

"It bucketed down with rain just before the auction, but it stopped just in time for us to get started," she said.

"The bidding on-site was initially really fast, but once we got down to it, it slowed down a little as we had to talk to the bidder on the phone and get the bids through."

Read more: First home buyer scores 'unfinished project' at Figtree

The sellers had owned the home for more than 40 years. Picture: Supplied

The sellers had owned the home for more than 40 years.

"It's had some updates, but there's still a lot of original features," Ms Ward said.

"It's a good site, flat site; there's the ability to put a house at the back or the ability to be a duplex (subject to council approval), it's got a really nice cottage that people could extend on.

"It was a variety of buyers - everybody saw different things in it. It's in a quiet street. You almost wouldn't know it was there, just tucked away in Hope Street."

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Where you should have bought a beach house five years ago
Where you should have bought a beach house five years ago
2025 expert's predictions: "Very high chance" of RBA rate cuts
2025 expert's predictions: "Very high chance" of RBA rate cuts
See inside: UFC great Alex Volkanovski snaps up trophy property with dream gym
See inside: UFC great Alex Volkanovski snaps up trophy property with dream gym
Hitting the market for six: inside the property portfolios of cricket's superstars
Hitting the market for six: inside the property portfolios of cricket's superstars
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

By Emily Rayner
The top 9 Illawarra property stories that made headlines in 2024

The top 9 Illawarra property stories that made headlines in 2024

By Brendan Crabb
Hot property: the Illawarra's suburb price records set throughout 2024

Hot property: the Illawarra's suburb price records set throughout 2024

By Brendan Crabb
Big spenders: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie top 10 home sales of 2024

Big spenders: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie top 10 home sales of 2024

By Jade Lazarevic