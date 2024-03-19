Watch as the hammer falls during 'busiest auction we've seen' at Towradgi

The home sold above the reserve at auction.

Eighteen registered bidders vied for a mostly original Towradgi home during a busy auction on Monday evening.

However, a strong opening offer meant many of those bidders quickly became spectators only for the remainder of proceedings.

The two-bedroom home at 9 Hope Street, Towradgi sold for $1,240,000.

The home at 9 Hope Street, Towradgi sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

According to the selling agents, the property attracted 127 inspections, 18 registered bidders, and six active bidders. The registered bidders were a mix of locals and out-of-area buyers.



The lead selling agent, Jamie Pereira from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said the initial bid was just over $1 million, and there were more than 20 bids in total. The home sold for above the reserve price.

Co-selling agent Sarah Ward said a strong crowd of bidders, neighbours and other onlookers was on hand as the opening salvo knocked out a lot of the other bidders.



"A lot of the feedback we were hearing was $900,000 to $1 million," she said.



"So to go straight to just over $1 million, a lot of people were knocked out. There was a bit of a groan as the first bid came through."



There were 18 registered bidders as the home sold for $1,240,000. Picture: Supplied

Sitting on 784.1 square metres, the original brick cottage features decorative cornices, timber flooring throughout and vintage pendant lights.



The successful buyer was bidding online. The buyer is local, and plans to live there.



Ms Ward said it was "the busiest auction we've seen in a very long time".



"It bucketed down with rain just before the auction, but it stopped just in time for us to get started," she said.



"The bidding on-site was initially really fast, but once we got down to it, it slowed down a little as we had to talk to the bidder on the phone and get the bids through."

The sellers had owned the home for more than 40 years. Picture: Supplied

The sellers had owned the home for more than 40 years.

"It's had some updates, but there's still a lot of original features," Ms Ward said.

"It's a good site, flat site; there's the ability to put a house at the back or the ability to be a duplex (subject to council approval), it's got a really nice cottage that people could extend on.

"It was a variety of buyers - everybody saw different things in it. It's in a quiet street. You almost wouldn't know it was there, just tucked away in Hope Street."



