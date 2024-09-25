'We got lucky': Are conditions now in favour of Illawarra home buyers?

WATCH: What is a buyers' market, and why are we in one?

Nick Riveiro and fiancée Emily Beesley spent several years saving for a deposit to purchase their first home.

And in a case of fortunate timing, they seemingly entered the fray when there were signs the Illawarra was headed towards more of a buyer's market.



Mr Riveiro, 22, and Ms Beesley, 21, recently purchased a duplex in Albion Park.



Read more: 'Swooped in and won it': Dozens of bids during Austinmer auction

Nick Riveiro and fiancée Emily Beesley recently bought their first home. Picture: Supplied

After having their loan pre-approved, they had only been actively looking for a few weeks.



"It was the second open home that we went to that we ended up falling in love with," Mr Riveiro said.

"We got very lucky, it was a quick process for us. Everything fell into place, luck was on our side."

In a buyer's market, there are typically more properties available on the market than there are buyers to purchase them. Essentially, supply exceeds demand.

Properties are also more likely to sit on the market for longer, reducing the negotiation power of sellers. Meanwhile, buyers tend to have more negotiating power in a buyer's market.

Mr Riveiro said affordability was still a key factor for many people in the region looking to buy.

"If they can afford to get their deposit under way... It took us probably four years of really hard saving to get to where we want to be, so we can buy a property.

"From what I've heard, I think we're heading into a more buyer-friendly market at the moment.

"From other people around me who have bought houses or have looked at buying a property, the past couple of years were hard. But they seem to think it's heading into a bit of an easier time."

In a buyer's market, there are typically more properties available on the market than there are buyers to purchase them. Picture: File image

'There's a little more to choose from'

Ben Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park said there was more stock available at the moment, and as a result buyers were able to "negotiate some good prices, and terms and conditions".

"There's a little more to choose from at the moment," he said.

"We're fortunate in this part of the Illawarra, the 2527 postcode, that we have so many affordable, first home buyer properties available.

"And they're [the properties] still relatively young in age compared to the rest of the Illawarra."

Mr Linnehan said the discussion in the media about the potential for interest rate cuts had perhaps instilled more confidence in the market.

"We're in our spring selling season, and a lot of buyers want to get set before that Christmas period kicks into gear," he said.

"I'd say it's more of an even keel [between buyers and sellers] than it has been in the past few years.

"You can see from the amount of stock that's on the market that buyers haven't had this amount of choice for probably the past few years."

CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen. Picture: Supplied

More negotiating power

When asked whether the Illawarra is a buyer's market currently, CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said she would say it was still a seller's market, "but we're seeing a bit of a gradual shift towards buyers as new listings see a bit of an uptick".

"Even in the lead-up to spring, there's a bit of a jump in new listings through August," she said.



"Total listings are gradually drifting higher, and days on market are a little bit higher than where they were this time last year as well.



"So we've gone from 31 days on market this time last year, to 37 days in the three months to August. The other big thing for this market is prices looking a little more flat, or falling.



"So the three-month change in home values for the Illawarra was a decline of 0.2 per cent, and that basically means that buyers are in a better negotiating power [position]. They're working the asking prices down, and that's how values come down as well."

What impact could interest rates have on the Illawarra property market? Picture: File image

The impact of interest rates

Regarding whether interest rates being put on hold is creating a window of opportunity for buyers overall, Ms Owen said for buyers who can afford to get in, it might be a good time to get ahead of the buyer demand that flows through when interest rates are cut.

However, she said there was some indication that the first couple of rate cuts might not have as strong an impact on buyer demand as would usually be expected.



"So it's just something to be wary of, because at the same time that the first cash rate cut is delivered, we're expecting the labour market to be looser," Ms Owen said.



"We're expecting economic growth to remain fairly subdued, and even if we get a sizeable decline in the cash rate like what we saw from the Fed a couple of weeks ago, it's not like this is making housing markedly more affordable or accessible.



"So there may be a limit to how much it will boost demand. But if you can afford to get in now, then you may be getting an advantage over some additional sellers that come through with rate cuts."