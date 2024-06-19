'We're gutted': More businesses affected by Wollongong builder's collapse

Peter Binns, managing director of Unanderra's PKJ Designs. Picture: Adam McLean

The recent collapse of Wollongong-based building firm Project Coordinationresulted in a case of déjà vu for a Unanderra-based business.



"We're gutted," Peter Binns, managing director of PKJ Designs said. "We've had enough.



"It impacts our cash flow - it just kills us. We've now lost $250,000 in two years from people going bankrupt.



The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall, which was undertaken by Project Coordination. Picture: Robert Peet

"It happened to us with another local company. We've only just recovered from the last one."



Project Coordination recently entered voluntary administration after nearly 50 years of operation in the ACT and NSW.

Recently released Australian Securities & Investments Commission documents have shed light on the company's many Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Canberra and interstate-based creditors.

Among them is PKJ Designs, a kitchen, commercial and custom joinery specialist.

PKJ has been a sub-contractor for Project Coordination for more than 20 years. Mr Binns said they'd had a "fantastic working relationship, they always paid their bills".



Project Coordination had enlisted them for projects such as the Nowra courthouse and North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club.



According to the ASIC documents, PKJ is owed more than $93,000. However, Mr Binns said he believed the real figure was in excess of $154,000, including retention payments.



The business estimates it has lost a six-figure sum. Picture: Adam McLean

Retention in construction is the act of holding off an amount of money until the construction project gets completed.



"It's not just us affected by this - it's 13 families (of their employees)," he said.



Mr Binns said said they were "devastated" when they heard the news of , as "we had a big progress claim in".



Progress claims are periodic requests for payment for work that has been completed, based on a percentage of the total work.



"We get paid after we finish the work," he said. "And in late February we put in a progress claim for the works we completed in February, which was submitted to Project Coordination in this instance. They put their progress claim together as well as all the other trades, and that's presented to their client.

"Then they get paid for that at the beginning of the following month. They get paid for it at the end of February, and we're paid within 45 days. However, they went into administration just before it was due to be paid."

Mr Binns' wife and co-owner Georgie said as a sub-contractor they weren't sufficiently protected or valued.



She cited the "frustration" of tens of thousands of dollars worth of their joinery sitting on-site at an unfinished job on the South Coast, which they were unable to collect as it was no longer technically theirs.



"We believe the job's been handed over to someone else to finish it, but our joinery, which we have not been paid for, will go into the finished build anyway," she said.

The Village at Corrimal was among Project Coordination's work. Picture: Supplied

The ASIC report notes Project Coordination does not owe any wages to its employees but does owe annual leave, superannuation and redundancy payments.

It also confirmed the company owes money to suppliers, government and tax bodies, landlords, banks and utilities providers.

RSM Australia was appointed as administrators of the company on March 19.

Gavin Murphy (inset), one of the two directors of Project Coordination, which entered voluntary administration in March. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Project Coordination

RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran recently said the administrators had systematically been working through the company's financial affairs and engaging with the principals of 16 ACT and NSW projects that were still "live" at the time of their appointment.

He said all sites are now under the control of clients, principals or third parties.

"We are aware that construction has either recommenced or steps have been taken to recommence works at almost all projects.

"Assisting clients and principals restart projects was an early priority for the administrators, with frequent engagement and information-sharing occurring since we took control of the company (which had already ceased trading)."

Founded in Canberra in 1975, Project Coordination specialises in construction and refurbishment jobs in residential and commercial sectors.

The company expanded in 2000 with the opening of a second office in Wollongong.