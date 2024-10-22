'We want to restore the property': landmark Kiama pub changes hands

The landmark Grand Hotel in Kiama recently sold. Picture: Supplied

The heritage-listed Grand Hotel Kiama has changed hands after being put on the market last year.



The hotel, located at 49 Manning Street, first opened in 1891, and was on the market for the first time in more than 20 years.



The new owners are an Illawarra-based group, which includes veteran hotelier and restaurateur Steve Savic. The group also owns the Robertson Public House and Kitchen.

The Grand Hotel Kiama, pictured prior to its recent paintwork. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Matt Davidson from Tourism Property said he couldn't disclose the sale price, but it was "around the $10 million guide price".



Mr Davidson said the new owners had immediately begun "freshening the place up", such as the facade recently being painted a coastal blue.

Mr Davidson said there had been strong interest from buyers.

"It took us some time, which I think comes down to the heritage [listing] and the challenges surrounding that," he said. "But eventually, if you hang in there, you get the right buyer.

"The upstairs accommodation is very much a blank canvas, so they should be doing something exciting there I believe.

"I think they're the right buyers, and they'll do well."

Mr Savic, a former general manager of Novotel Wollongong Northbeach, said a key reason for the purchase was "the opportunity that we saw with the property", being located in a coastal town that was a real tourist drawcard.

"There's also the synergies with Robertson Pub, which made sense," he said.

"We now have two pubs under an hour from each other, so we've got shared resources that we can deploy as well.

"And both pubs are a tourist offering, rather than gaming offering."

The venue's new owners are an Illawarra-based group. Picture: Supplied

Mr Savic said they had sizeable renovation plans for the Kiama pub.

"We want to restore the property from top to bottom," he said.

"We'd love to see the building restored back to what it originally was with the verandah, the grand verandah on the front of it.

"We do want to restore that, or do a nice restaurant, a traditional pub bar downstairs, and then some nice accommodation suites to take advantage of the location.

"We're really keen to work with the local community and authorities on delivering that product."

The new owners also include Stan Crinis, owner of the Diggies cafes in Kiama and Wollongong.



The hotel, located at 49 Manning Street, first opened in 1891. Picture: Supplied

Currently, the ground floor of the Grand Hotel offers a public bar, restaurant, TAB area and additional dining room.

The ground floor also contains a gaming room with 15 gaming machine entitlements. The gaming room is fully licensed and compliant with all regulatory requirements.

Upstairs, the hotel offers 20 traditional accommodation over two levels.

In a statement last year, the sellers said their family "has loved being custodians of this historic property for more than 20 years".



"We've operated the pub ourselves the whole time and would love to see a new owner take the business on to new heights," they said at the time.

