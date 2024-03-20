Weddings and concerts in the wilderness - this Martinsville acreage has hosted it all

WATCH: Take a look inside this unique home listed for sale in Martinsville.

37 Mahers Road in Martinsville is listed for sale with a guide of $1.6 million to $1.7 million. Picture supplied

A SUSTAINABLE home on an idyllic acreage in Martinsville has hit the market for the first time.

The 2.5 acre property at 37 Mahers Road is listed with Fleur Hagen at Harcourts Newcastle who is guiding $1.6 million to $1.7 million for the sale.

The house overlooks the Watagan Mountains. Picture supplied

The pavilion-style pole house was built in 2001 by its owners who set out to create a home that embraced sustainability and blended in with its natural surroundings.



"A large part of the design is sustainability and comfort for living through all of the seasons," the owner said.

The open-plan kitchen and dining room. Picture supplied

"We wanted the open living area to flow through to the outside, and a lot of the colours and finishes are all about connecting with the outside environment.



"The use of the louvre windows and the way we built the aspect so that it is sheltered, it is a real haven from wild weather."

The view from the dining room. Picture supplied

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is set across two pavilions and was constructed using locally-milled timber.

Timbers including bluegum, river red gum, huon pine, blackbutt, native rosewood and Tasmanian oak feature heavily throughout the home, from the floorboards and ceiling beams to the slab benchtops in the bathroom and kitchen.

Timbers including bluegum, river red gum, blackbutt and Tasmanian oak feature throughout the home. Picture supplied

Two trees removed during the build process were repurposed and incorporated into the stairwell.

A northerly aspect, solar panels, heat pump hot water system, rainwater tanks and strategically placed louvre windows for ventilation ensure the house is energy efficient.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

The main pavilion has the kitchen, living and dining area, a bathroom, a study and one of the bedrooms, as well as a large deck.



The upper level has another bedroom used as an art studio.

Louvre windows are used throughout the home. Picture supplied

The second pavilion has master bedroom with an ensuite, a walk-in robe and deck, plus a third bedroom on the upper level and a music studio space.



Five oversized louvred windows take in the view of the Watagan Mountains and provide controlled ventilation to manage airflow.



The master bedroom. Picture supplied

"The whole Martinsville valley is really a magical place and we designed it so that it had the aspect straight out over the dam, so you get the cool breeze across the water and through the louvres into the house," the owner said.

"It looks over to the Monkey Face mountain and it's pretty special not having anyone in sight."

The deck overlooks the dam. Picture supplied

Art and music have been central to the life of the house, according to the owners who are both artists.



During their 23 years at the property, they have hosted many gatherings including engagement parties, two weddings and private concerts on the deck.



The deck was utilised as a makeshift stage for private house concerts. Picture supplied

Newcastle musician Mark Tinson and folk singer Fred Smith are among those who have graced the home's makeshift stage, as well as Mike Rudd from Australian '70s rock band, Spectrum.



"I am a musician and an artist, and my partner is also an artist, so with all of our friends we have had lot of parties with friends playing but we have also hosted lots of house concerts for travelling performers," she said.

The house was built in 2001. Picture supplied

"The house concerts were inside and we could have 30 to 40 people for an intimate concert but for parties and other big events we used the bedroom deck as a stage."

Entertainment also comes in the form of wildlife who visit the property including native birds, wallabies and echidnas.

The property includes a shed and multiple fire pit areas. Picture supplied

"That's part of the attraction of sitting in the dining room for breakfast, or on the deck, and you have the kingfishers and king parrots that fly in," she said.

"We also get the occasional wombat."

In addition, the property has a mini rainforest with walking paths, multiple fire pit areas, a garden shed, fruit and nut trees, a cottage garden and a fernery.



The property is open for inspection on March 23 at 10am and March 24 at 10.30am.

37 Mahers Road, Martsinville.

