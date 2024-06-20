Wests Group launches Wests Business Park development to market

NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey delivered his second budget on June 18, complaining that the latest Commonwealth distribution of GST funds had ripped $11.9 billion out of the state over the next four years and doomed NSW to nine years of deficits.

Wests Business Park Cardiff on Pendlebury Road comprises 34 strata-titled warehouse units. Picture supplied

WESTS Group has launched a new development of warehouse units to market on a car park site adjoining Wests Cardiff.

The Wests Business Park Cardiff on Pendlebury Road comprises 34 strata-titled warehouse units ranging in size from 56 square metres to 179 square metres.



The EJE-designed development is due for completion at the end of 2025.



"Wests Business Park is set to be the Hunter region's first true business park, offering unmatched flexibility with MU1 Mixed Use zoning," Wests Group CEO Philip Gardner said.

"This development underscores our commitment to supporting local businesses and driving economic growth in the region.

An aerial shot of the development site in Cardiff. Picture supplied

"This development is a perfect adjunct to Wests Cardiff and will add to economic development in Lake Macquarie.

"Early interest has been overwhelming though not surprising given the growth of the Cardiff industrial precinct."

Stage one of the development was released to market earlier this month, with Colliers Newcastle selling agents Mark Yazbeck and Tim Woolf.



Prices for the units range from $885,000 to $340,000.



The EJE-designed development is due for completion at the end of 2025. Picture supplied

Deposits have been placed on five of the 16 units available in stage one.



"It is predominantly local buyers and that is a combination of businesses and investors that see the appeal of Cardiff as a location, together with the benefit of mixed-use zoning," Mr Yazbeck said.

"It is attracting buyers who can build showrooms to retail from and other professional businesses.

"It is an industrial-style warehouse design however, it has full features, bathrooms, kitchen and amenities, and the height to accommodate a mezzanine space for additional floor area if required."

The site is located on the eastern side of Pendlebury Road in Cardiff. Picture supplied

The site is located on the eastern side of Pendlebury Road and has 98 metres of frontage.



"There is nothing else like it with this zoning," he said.

"It is very popular to have that style of development in an industrial zoned area which is more akin to a warehouse style user or storage user however, this zoning has never been done before in the Hunter region.

"You have industrial warehouse strata developments and then you have commercial office space, this straddles that position in between with a design that is highly functional, benefits from full amenities and additional height to accommodate further floorplan.

"However, it has flexible commercial style zoning and with it you could do childcare, commercial premises, education facilities and medical, it is a very flexible zoning in that sense."

Wests Group's portfolio includes registered clubs Wests New Lambton Leagues Club, Wests New Lambton Bowling Club, Wests Mayfield, Wests City, Wests Nelson Bay and Wests Cardiff.



It also owns The Executive and The Gateway accommodation in Newcastle and The Anchorage in Port Stephens.

