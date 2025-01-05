What's in store for 2025? Property experts share their thoughts

WATCH: What is a buyers' market, and why are we in one?

In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, home values across the region increased 4.4 per cent over the last 12 months, up from a 3.6 per cent rise in 2023. Picture supplied

Australia's housing market demonstrated resilience throughout 2024 despite elevated interest rates.



In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, home values continued to rise and the region recorded record-breaking property sale results.

Dwelling values across the region increased 4.4 per cent over the last 12 months, up from a 3.6 per cent rise in 2023.

The median dwelling price (houses and units) in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie hit a record high in May and has climbed almost every month since, reaching $908,000 in November.

With a rate cut expected in mid-2025, what's in store?



We asked property experts to share their thoughts about the region's market in the year ahead:

Lyndall Allan - Salt Property listing agent

Lyndall Allan. Picture Jonathan Carroll

With interest rates expected to ease next year, we're already seeing more buyers flood back into the market. During the first six months of this year, a lot of people were sitting on their hands, but we are now seeing more activity. There seems to be more buyer confidence out there, and the past six months have been busier. We are seeing a high number of attendees at open homes and certainly a bigger turnover of stock.

Typically, we get a 20 per cent influx in listings during spring, and I think we'll see quite a lot hit the market in January, looking at what we've already got coming on for next year. There is a lot more confidence among people wanting to sell.



Eliza Owen - CoreLogic head of research

In 2025, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie values could stabilise around their new record highs. It's difficult to envision growth in this market would be returning to the COVID highs anytime soon, and we are seeing a slight slowdown in the rate of quarterly growth, which was down 2.4 per cent in the three months to November, down from a recent high of 1.2 per cent growth through winter.

Eliza Owen. Picture supplied

The implication is the cycle could be slowing down as factors like affordability, constraints, and interest rates, which haven't moved yet and are unlikely to move until at least February next year, could create a slight drag on the property cycle in the Newcastle region.



The other factor for Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is Sydney home values, particularly in the north, are coming down. If Sydney becomes more of a buyer's market, that might reduce the urgency of spillover from the northern regions of Sydney to Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in terms of people searching for more affordable purchases. That may be one of the factors at play next year as well.



The other thing to look out for is slowing economic growth, particularly in the rental market. If the unemployment rate continues to trend higher, which is what the RBA needs to happen alongside falling inflation, that might disproportionately impact renters.



Brett Sutton, mortgage broker at Two Red Shoes

As affordability in capital cities worsens, buyers will increasingly look to regional areas as an alternative. The "regional affordability squeeze" is already evident, with population growth in regional hubs like Geelong, Newcastle, Wollongong, and the Sunshine Coast outpacing that of major cities.

Mortgage broker Brett Sutton. Picture supplied

This shift will drive demand in these areas, potentially pushing up prices and rents and creating new challenges for both locals and newcomers.

With improved transport infrastructure and remote work options, regional areas will remain a viable and attractive option for many buyers in 2025.

Chad Dunn - AcquiredHQ buyers agent

Port Stephens will stand out in 2025, gaining traction after the first international flights commence. Suburbs such as Corlette, Anna Bay, Soldiers Point, Boat Harbour and Medowie will surprise many.



In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, I believe the top end of the market will finally form up, and individual properties with amazing waterfront or water views will start to crack the price ceilings they have struggled with in 2024.



Chad Dunn. Picture supplied

With talk of a rate cut, buyers who discover well-priced stock in good locations that suit their needs will be better placed to buy in the first half of the year to get value for money than in the second half before the buyer frenzy kicks in.



After July, I feel our region will receive heavy buyer interest from out-of-area investors, tree changers, and seachangers, mainly because of the increased awareness of the international Newcastle airport and fast rail appearing more regularly in the news. I believe this will impact our local property market more than interest rates potentially dropping in the second half of the year.



In the first half of 2025, I expect a solid amount of new listings will be hitting from February 2025, and this will give buyers a better advantage in the first half of next year as the supply and demand scales will tip to the other side in buyers' favour.



Mike Flook - Robinson Property listing agent

Once we see some relief in interest rates, that could have a knock-on effect on price increases, which will get things rolling again; however, I think it'll remain relatively flat until we start seeing rate relief, which they're saying is around mid-next year.



Mike Flook. Picture supplied

I believe we will see much more stock on the market in the new year. I recently listed three properties, and we are purposely withholding each of these until the new year. The new year will certainly bring a flourish of new listings, and once people get over the Christmas hangover, they'll start thinking about property again.

From a seller's perspective, they can probably see the market hasn't moved much, and they may also wait and see if rate relief causes the market to trend upwards.



Pat Collins - Colliers Residential Newcastle listing agent

In the new year, we will see a lot more stock come on the market in late January and February. We are seeing fewer buyers, but every buyer we are talking to is serious.

Pat Collins. Picture supplied

I feel 2025 will be a consistent year, and the market will figure out where it should sit. We won't see any incredible changes until around May when interest rates come down.



I think there are many buyers who are confident the rate is not going up and are waiting for it to come down, which will bring more buyers into the market.