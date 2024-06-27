What you need to know if you're buying or selling for the rest of 2024

We've spoken to a series of experts about their predictions for the Illawarra's property market for the remainder of 2024. Picture: Supplied

The end of the financial year is upon us, and with a series of record-breaking sales having already taken place in the Illawarra it's been an eventful first half of 2024.

As the Illawarra's property market rolls on, we've looked ahead to the next six months.

We've spoken to a series of experts about their predictions for the Illawarra's property market for the remainder of 2024.

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is the Illawarra chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW. Picture: Supplied

First home buyers

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is the Illawarra chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW.

Mr Webster said there were still opportunities available for Illawarra first home buyers, with more stock to come to market in the second half of 2024, particularly during the "traditional spring rush".

"I have more people looking to bring their properties to market in spring than I had earlier in the year," he said.

"I think we'll see an increase in stock. I feel first home buyers will have a greater choice of properties, which will certainly be an advantage for them.

"They'll have more options, and then it will be a matter of working out location. Location is always key."

Downsizers

Mr Webster said there will also be more options of homes for downsizers to buy, but it depended on what they were looking for.

"I am finding there's a lot of downsizers who are shifting away from the apartment complex," he said.

"I have heard some say anecdotally that they've moved into Wollongong, and are now looking to sell their apartment because they've moved there, and don't like the noise and how it has become so built-up."

Mr Webster said retirees needed to do their research about what would be the best living option for them.

Mr Webster said there was also strong competition for living in areas such as the Forest Grove Estate at Kanahooka, with a scarcity of stock in that section of the market meaning prices had increased.

"I think for the over-55s it's about making that decision based around lifestyle - do you want to be living in the city and close to amenities, or are you after a more peaceful, quiet, semi-retired lifestyle, and wait it out to find the right property?" he said.

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight. Picture: Supplied

Investors

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight, director of Precium said the typical investor needed to be aware of cash flow.



He said this was because the yields in the Illawarra with the current interest rates meant the average investment property, "probably isn't positive cash flow when they've financed the entire purchase with a loan".

"Investors need to watch their cash flow, and make good decisions to ensure they take on properties that they can actually afford to hold," he said.

"I would say Wollongong is still in a tight supply environment. So there's no over-supply of properties, there's no glut of properties hitting the market at this stage.

"Because we have fixed geography between the ocean and a cliff, I think it's highly likely that will continue."

Mr Knight said those "waiting for a market bottom have probably in many cases (have) already missed that".

"If people are waiting for someone to ring a bell at the bottom, or waiting for a good time to buy, it's very difficult to know what that indicator is going to be," he said.

"I would say now is a good time to buy, because there's not that many buyers around, and it's a wonderful opportunity to be able to negotiate."

One agent believes Barrack Heights (pictured) is a suburb to watch for the remainder of 2024. Picture: File image

Suburbs to look out for

Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the southern suburbs of Wollongong such as Port Kembla and Primbee offered the appeal of affordability when compared to the region's northern suburbs.

"I think some of those areas are going to be really popular with families who are looking for value," she said.

"Any of the suburbs that are on the lake... Due to the affordability, and being family-friendly (will be worth looking at)."

Mrs Denison-Pender said Mount Warrigal also offered value for money, citing the example of their agency recently selling a large four-bedroom house with a double car garage and lake views for $1.115 million.

Monique Field from Monique Field Property said Barrack Heights and Mount Warrigal were emerging suburbs to watch in the second half of the year.

"They're well-built houses on decent-sized blocks, and close to facilities," she said.

"They're still affordable, within reach, and you can buy for $750,000 through to $1 million. Plus some of them are really big houses.

"You may have to be prepared to do some work in time, but they offer really good value."

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

The impact of interest rates

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said the monthly CPI figures released this week surprised on the upside, with annual inflation coming in higher than expected.



"The outcome is likely to be concerning for the RBA, but the real test will be the quarterly inflation data released on the last day of July," he said. "If we see the quarterly inflation figure at one per cent or higher there is a good chance the RBA will push the cash rate higher."

Mr Lawless said given the increased risk profile for another rate hike or, at the very least, a "higher for longer" cash rate scenario playing out, we are likely to see household confidence remaining in the doldrums.

"Additionally, with labour markets gradually loosening, household savings being drawn down and cost of living pressure remaining a challenge for household budgets, it's likely we will see mortgage arrears continue to rise and possibly more home owners looking to sell in an effort to reduce their debt burden and potentially take advantage of the strong capital gains recorded over the past four or so years.



"For sellers, the number of listings across the Illawarra region are now tracking 7.1 per cent higher than a year ago and 1.7 per cent above the previous five-year average.



"With more listings, buyers have more choice which could weigh on the pace of value growth and provide a stronger negotiation position. For sellers, this implies vendors will need to be realistic about their price expectations and they might need to be more flexible at the negotiation table and ensure they have a solid marketing campaign behind the property amid heightened competition."

One agent said he expected Illawrara home values to continue to slowly rise, due to a lack of supply and migration. Picture: File image

Overall predictions

Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said the region's market was "tough" to navigate at the moment, with properties "not walking out the door".

"There is a lot of stock due to hit the market in the coming weeks... But things aren't just selling very easily," he said.

"It's a lot tougher out there."

Mr Andonovski said he didn't expect this scenario would change in the second half of 2024.

"We are getting numbers through doors, but a lot of buyers are hesitating of the unknown," he said. "Maybe it's because they've got to do work to the property.



"But there's just not that urgency there was on properties previously; I've felt that change in the past three to four weeks.

"We are still getting sales, interest and inquiry, but no one's urgently going for homes like they were."

Ali Yagmur from Domain Illawarra Real Estate said he expected Illawarra home values to continue to slowly rise, largely due to a lack of supply and migration.

"We're getting a lot of people coming down from Sydney, and realising what we've got to offer in terms of lifestyle, and that we're really part of Sydney now," he said.

"We are getting a lot of Sydney buyers coming down here, especially from Western Sydney."