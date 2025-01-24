Featured
NSW

Woonona home's the latest high-end listing on millionaires' row

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 24 January 2025, 3:04 am

publication logo

The home at 8A Kurraba Road, Woonona is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Kurraba Road at Woonona experienced multiple high-end sales throughout 2024.

Now, another home on the street, a beach house with art deco features, is aiming to join them.

The home, located at 8A Kurraba Road has a price guide in the low-to-mid $4 million range.

Read more: Why this simple 2-bed northern Illawarra weatherboard house has a $2m price tag

The home's features include a spiral staircase. Picture: Supplied

The owners bought the property, then a block of land, in 2002.

The owner, who had relocated from Ireland, said the aim was to build a family home influenced by Scottish architect Rennie Mackintosh, who was active during the art deco period.

"There are splashes of art deco in the building, such as the rotunda stairwell with glass block windows," he said.

"My brother was an architect in Scotland, and it flows through the family. I think we're up to the fifth generation of architects in the family, and it's a side passion of mine."

'Seaspray' is now a four-bedroom, multi-level beachfront home. It features high-end finishes; skylights; an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area with a log fireplace; a north-facing balcony and outdoor deck; and a spiral staircase.

The home has a price guide in the low-to-mid $4 million range. Picture: Supplied

The owner said the "impressive" view was a standout feature of the home.

"My brother designed it so everything looks out up the coast, so it has a northerly aspect.

"If you walk up the stairwell, you're faced with a 180-degree view of the ocean, sweeping across looking up to Sydney and then the escarpment in the background."

The owner of 8A Kurraba Road said the home was being sold to downsize.

CoreLogic records show there were sales of $4.35 million, $4.2 million and $3.655 million in the street in 2024.

The owner of 8A Kurraba Road said the street's popularity had grown in recent times.

The home was built more than 20 years ago. Picture: Supplied

"I think there has been a knock-on effect from the prices in Thirroul and Bulli, and Woonona Beach is a pretty special beach," he said.

"It doesn't have so much public access, so it's probably a quieter beach.

"It's a quieter haven in one of the most gorgeous beaches in the Illawarra as far as I'm concerned."

Selling agent, Troy McNeice from Molenaar and McNeice said popular features of the home among buyers included the design, which captured views from every room.

"There's also uninterrupted northerly views of the beach and escarpment, backing onto open reserve," he said.

Meanwhile, the home at 18 Kurraba Road is also on the market.

The beachfront home has a guide of $4.5 million to $4.8 million.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

