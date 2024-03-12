Would you live in a cop shop? Ex West Wallsend police station sold for $775k

The former West Wallsend Police Station at 12 Withers Street has sold for $775,000. Picture supplied

A RETIRED cop shop in West Wallsend complete with the original holding cells has found a new owner.

The former West Wallsend Police Station at 12 Withers Street officially closed in 2001 and was sold off in 2006.

However, the former heritage-listed site was recently listed for sale again as a residence consisting of a three-bedroom brick home and the old police station on the 913 square metre corner block.



The old station includes a space set up as a bedroom positioned directly opposite the original holding cells, complete with the heavy metal doors, prison bars and huge locks still in place.



One of the cells is reconfigured as a bathroom.

Listing agent Nick Sarkis, of One Agency Sarkis Real Estate, said the property sold at the top end of the guide for $775,000 after three weeks on the market.

Mr Sarkis said the buyer plans to renovate the home and retain original elements of the building.

"It's pretty unique and at the end of the day, it's still a police station with goal cells, but it had around 20 people at the inspections," Mr Sarkis said.



"It was a bit tired in areas but something a bit different with the bars over the skylights and big metal doors on the cells."



The house has three bedrooms, a separate living and dining area, kitchen and laundry.



Attached to the house is the retired police station which has its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom facilities, and various rooms configured as living areas and bedrooms.



The agent said buyer interest included those looking to renovate the property, utilise it as an investment or operate it as a police-themed Airbnb.

According to Lake Macquarie City Council's online history archive, the first police station in West Wallsend was established in 1889 during which time officers were stationed in rented premises.



The first purpose-built station opened in 1950 on the corner block on Withers and South Streets and includedsix rooms, two cells, two offices, exercising yard and a garage, according to a report in The Newcastle Morning Herald in November 1949.



The station operated on the site until its closure in 2001 after which it was placed on the Local Government heritage list before it was sold privately five years after the local heritage listing was removed.

In 2019, former police officer Greg Clark launched an unsuccessful petition to re-establish a police station in West Wallsend.

