You could bag a waterfront spot at Oak Flats for under $1m

The home at 9 Bridge Avenue, Oak Flats sits on a 760 square metre block. Picture: Supplied

A rundown waterfront home at Oak Flats is set to go under the hammer, with interested buyers eyeing the opportunity for a knockdown-rebuild in a prime position.

The home, located at 9 Bridge Avenue, Oak Flats sits on a 760 square metre block.

Selling agent, Michael Moate from R&W Figtree said the home had been in its current ownership for more than 30 years, and had been a long-time rental in the past.



The property is due to be auctioned on April 13. Picture: Supplied

"It's full of asbestos... It's not in great condition," he said.



The home features a galley kitchen, formal dining external laundry and undercover living area. It was recently rented for $485 per week.



The property is due to be auctioned on April 13.



Mr Moate said the home was being sold due to a change in family circumstances.

Mr Moate said there wasn't a price guide, but the buyer interest had been about the $950,000 mark. He said it would most likely be sold as land value, and offered a great location.

"It's really two bedrooms, there's a third room that's a sunroom," he said. "It's pretty old.

"There was a new roof put on five to ten years ago, and new carpets, but not much else work has been done.

"It's a good-sized block of land backing on to the lake. It's prime location, in a really quiet spot with no through traffic."

The selling agent said the home had been in its current ownership for more than 30 years. Picture: Supplied

Mr Moate said the interest in the listing was largely from out-of-area buyers, including Sydney-siders who were looking to live near the water.

"I think it'll be a knockdown-rebuild for most people; people see the location and the land," he said.

CoreLogic records show the street's residential price record is $1,185,000, set in 2021.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Oak Flats is $852,500.



Interested buyers are reportedly eyeing the opportunity for a knockdown-rebuild. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, about a kilometre's drive away, multiple bidders fought it out for another waterfront home at Oak Flats that boasts "phenomenal" views, and its own jacuzzi at the lake's edge.



The four-bedroom home at 55 Horsley Road, Oak Flats sold for $2,177,000 under the hammer.



Sitting on 607 square metres, the home's features include a lakefront spa jacuzzi; walk-in pantry; wine cellar; lake views; and a multi-purpose shed, currently outfitted as a pottery studio.



Selling agent, Alex Cockcroft from Ray White Shellharbour City said the home is 12 years old, and "very much move in-ready".



"The view is just incredible there, because you're so elevated," he said.



