YouTuber MrBeast has a net worth of $750m, but his home is far from lavish

MrBeast lives in a modest studio despite holding a net worth of US$750 million. Picture YouTube/Steven Khan

THOUSANDS of fans turned out to see YouTube star MrBeast film a video at the Sydney Opera House forecourt earlier this week.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, holds the record for the most subscribed channel on YouTube with 289 million followers.



If you're under the age of 30, or not a parent of young children, then perhaps you have never even heard of Mr Beast.



MrBeast's challenge videos have earned him a huge following online. Picture Instagram

However, the 26-year-old from the US is arguably the most popular YouTube personality in the world, famed for his daring stunts and philanthropic initiatives.



His video content includes giving away huge sums of cash, pitting contestants against each other in extreme challenges and donating to charities.



Forbes magazine estimates his net worth to be around a whopping US$750 million.

YouTube star MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson. Picture Steven Khan

He reportedly earns around US$250,000 per day or in the vicinity of US$83 million each year.



Despite his enormous wealth, Donaldson shuns living a lavish lifestyle and instead chooses to invest the majority of his millions back into creating content.

During his appearance in Sydney this week, MrBeast gave away 10 cars to his fans, including a Lamborghini.

So, where does one of the world's richest YouTube stars reside?

Donaldson lives in this studio which doubles as his office. Picture supplied

In a recent appearance on the Howie Mandell Does Stuff podcast, MrBeast revealed he lives in a modest studio which doubles as his office at his studio building in his hometown of Greenville in North Carolina.

The bed is located in the corner of the plan-plan living room with a couch, a TV, a coffee table and not much else.

The humble abode is simply a place to sleep and work, with a gallery of awards from YouTube and framed photos of Apple founder Steve Jobs adorning the walls.

In the past, Donaldson has spoken about his decision to live a frugal lifestyle in an effort to fight against materialism on the TMG podcast.



Donaldson inside the studio and office. Picture supplied

"I think one of the traps of modern humans is just living a materialistic life and just chasing s--t non-stop. For what? Why does it matter?," Donaldson said on the podcast.



"We just chase bigger and bigger boxes to live in, faster and faster cars. Why? Why not just skip all that and do fun s--t?"

"If you have a $10 million mansion and five Lamborghinis and all this s--t then you have to, like, worry, like, 'Oh s--t, if things fall apart I can't afford my lifestyle.' I don't give a f--k, I live in a dorm room.



The entry foyer at Donaldson's house in North Carolina. Picture supplied

"My s--t could fall apart tomorrow and my lifestyle doesn't change. So there's also a lot of peace of mind with that, because I don't have to maintain anything."



Although he chooses to live in his office, Mr Beast has amassed quite the property portfolio in North Carolina.

He bought out a neighborhood for himself, his family and his employees after buying five houses in a cul-de-sac in Greenville.

The bathroom at Mr Beast's house. Picture supplied

Donaldson snapped up his own home on the street in 2018, paying around US$320,000 for the two-storey four-bedroom, four-bathroom property.

It was the first in a series of houses Donaldson would acquire in the street over the years which were reportedly purchased off-market.