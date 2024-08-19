Oceanfront home in sought-after Gerroa has nearly $7m price tag

The listing at 158 Headland Drive, Gerroa has a price guide of $6.95 million. Picture: Supplied

Although overall there appears to have been a normalising of the once red-hot Gerroa market, a new listing may well buck the trend with an asking price of nearly $7 million.

The fully renovated four-bedroom home is on the waterfront reserve, and offers unobstructed views of the headland and ocean.

The listing, located at 158 Headland Drive, Gerroa has a price guide of $6.95 million.

Read more: Sydney buyers score Coniston home as all other bidders sit on their hands

The home has been offered to the market for the first time in 25 years. Picture: Supplied

The home has been offered to the market for the first time in 25 years, and offers direct access onto the rock shelf and nearby Shelly Beach.

Selling agent, Ryan Stalgis from First National Coast and Country said the Southern Highlands-based owners, who had been utilising it as a weekender, had been travelling a great deal recently and decided to list the home.

Mr Stalgis said interest in the property so far was predominantly from Sydney-based buyers.

"It's in a unique spot," he said.

"There's only probably half-a-dozen homes at the end of the street where you walk straight down on to the water, down to the rock shelf.

The four-bedroom home is on the waterfront reserve, and offers unobstructed views of the headland and ocean. Picture: Supplied

"And probably only the last three or four homes really take advantage of that long, sweeping view north-east to the headland.

"People really love that spot for the aspect, and also the privacy. It's really quiet around that side compared to the Seven Mile Beach side, which can get busy during summer and the school holidays."

The home's guide sits below the current residential price record for the suburb - but not by much.



The current sales price record for Gerroa is $7.1 million, set by 138 Headland Drive in 2021.

Other notable sales in the street include 92 Headland Drive for $5.3 million in 2021; 160 Headland Drive for $5.26 million in 2021; 110 Headland Drive for $5.1 million in 2022; and 150 Headland Drive for $5 million in 2023.

The selling agent said interest in the property so far was predominantly from Sydney-based buyers. Picture: Supplied

This follows View's report that a home in the sought-after South Coast spot fetched the same price as its previous sale three years ago.



However, according to CoreLogic, the median sales price of houses in Gerroa remains a hefty $2.055 million.

The four-bedroom home at 94 Crooked River Road recently sold for $2.85 million.



Records also show the home previously sold in August 2021 for $2.85 million.

The latest selling agent, Craig Higbid from South Coast Prestige Properties said the property sold to a Sydney-based buyer who planned to utilise it as a weekender.

