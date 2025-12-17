Open for inspection: Ultimate entertainers on the market around Australia

The holiday season is coming, which means long lunches, festive dinners and many get-togethers with your nearest and dearest.

While most of these occasions take place in the home, not every property is equipped for entertaining large groups of people.

The best properties to see this Saturday the 20th of December. Pic: Queensland Sotheby's International Realty Noosa Heads.

From an award-winning home in Doonan to an architectural statement in Brighton, these are the best homes for entertaining on the market.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.

Queensland: An award-winning home in Doonan

Winner of the Australian HIA 'Home of the Year' for 2025, this resort-like home in Doonan will have guests thinking they've arrived at a luxury retreat. Designed by Sarah Waller Architecture, the sleek home is set on a lush 7635-square-metre block surrounded by greenery.

The pavilion-style property has a monochromatic palette and intentionally integrates the indoor and outdoor spaces. Featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home is equipped with a kitchen and butler's pantry, as well as a commercial refrigeration wall, media room, and sound system.

The sleek kitchen and dining room leads out onto a beautiful alfresco area overlooking the 21-metre freshwater pool with sundeck and sunken conversation pit.

Victoria: An architectural statement in Brighton

Over in Brighton is a stunning architectural build designed by SJB architects. The grand two-level home sits on a 1,890-square-metre site framed by palm trees.

With a state-of-the-art kitchen and a dining room that seats 14 people, this home is primed for entertaining. Add in five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym and wellness space, home theatre and entertainment room with built-in bar - you've got an impressive home for hosting.

Step outside and enjoy the resort-style amenities including an infinity pool with spa, sunken lounge, fire pit, tennis court, outdoor shower, and parking for eight cars. There's also a dedicated entertainment wing with a kitchen, two bathrooms, and a Sonos sound system.

New South Wales: A Mediterranean-style house in Casuarina

If you want to entertain like you're in the Mediterranean then look no further. Located in Casuarina, this modern beachfront home with its bougainvillea and white curves will have you feeling as if you've teleported to the Greek islands.

Built for entertainment, the striking four-bedroom home features a chef-grade kitchen with butler's pantry, three bathrooms and a powder room, cinema room, zoned sound system, and a statement Lopi Linear gas heater with remote control.

For the warmer months, the outdoor spaces offer plenty of options for hosting guests. The living and dining area leads out onto an alfresco dining zone for a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. After dining, enjoy a dip in the 10-metre swimming pool, freshen off in the outdoor shower or take a short stroll down to the beach.

Tasmania: History and panoramic views in South Hobart

If you want to be the hostess with the mostess check out 'The Gables', a grand home located along a tree-lined avenue in South Hobart. Built circa 1905, the property offers sweeping views across Sandy Bay and the River Derwent from almost every window.

A stunning example of Federation-era architecture, the property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a tennis court and 12-metre infinity pool and spa. Located in a peaceful enclave, this home is ideal for a family or buyer keen to entertain.

South Australia: A coastal masterpiece in Somerton Park

Only steps away from the foreshore, this coastal home in Somerton Park was renovated in 2025 to create an incredible home for entertaining. Set over two levels, the modern home features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen with premium appliances and parking for up to nine vehicles.

When it comes to amenities, the property includes a home gym, alfresco area with kitchen, magnesium pool with spa, as well as a dedicated pool house with games room.

Western Australia: A landmark estate in East Fremantle

Newly listed, this landmark estate in East Fremantle offers history and luxury in a coveted neighbourhood. Offering exceptional views of Swan River and across to Rottnest Island, the historic estate is one of the largest private landholdings in the area.

Built in 1900, the property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a full-size tennis court, resort-style pool and pool house, games room and a spacious alfresco entertaining area.