'Out of the box': Factory-built Kiama Heights home snapped up

The three-bedroom home is located at 15A South Kiama Drive, Kiama Heights. Picture: Supplied

An "out of the box" modular Kiama Heights property has sold at auction.



The home attracted strong bidding.

The selling agent, Sarah Tuckey from Ray White Kiama gave us the lowdown on the sale.

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The home sold for $1,170,000. Picture: Supplied

The property: The three-bedroom home is located at 15A South Kiama Drive, Kiama Heights. Sitting on 1331 square metres, the home features open plan living that flows to the outdoor undercover deck and landscaped yard. There's also manicured and well-presented gardens.

It's a modern contemporary modular home. A modular home is a prefabricated structure that is built off-site and assembled on-site. They typically sit on the slab or foundation where they're pieced together.

The result: The home sold for$1.17 million under the hammer.

What made the property special?: It's a unique property. The gardens are absolutely stunning, just spectacular. And the home is a modular built home. It was built in a factory and delivered to the site. It's a contemporary, modern build. The home is three years old and was built in a factory in Armidale.

I haven't sold many modular homes; it was definitely unique and out of the box. A lot of the people who inspected the home really liked that; they like the modern, contemporary feel, the clean lines.

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The modular home was hotly contested at auction last week. Picture: Supplied

Setting the scene at the auction: There were four registered bidders, and three active bidders. It took place in our auction rooms.

How did the bidding unfold?: Bidding started about the $1 million mark, and it was back-and-forth. There were about a dozen bids placed in total. It was a relaxed auction; it wasn't too intense.

Where are the buyers from?: They're from out of the area, from Sydney, and are planning to move in and enjoy it as it is. It really doesn't need any work done to it.

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