Out of this world: Justin Bieber's futuristic home is on the market

Pop star Justin Bieber's former Beverly Hills home is on the market, listed at $31.99 million (AUD $48.7 million).

The SWAG singer rented the striking property in 2014 after leaving his Calabasas home following a dispute with a neighbour.



The SWAG singer rented the striking property in 2014. Pic: Zillow/Shutterstock.

The house became notorious during Bieber's stay when rapper Meek Mill hosted a Grammy Awards after-party in 2015 that spiralled into legal trouble.



A lawsuit claimed that more than 1,000 people had trespassed on the property that night.

The house became notorious following a Grammy Awards after-party. Pic: Zillow.

Last purchased in 2014 for $10.5 million (AUD $15.9 million), the home has primarily served as a rental with monthly rates ranging from $50,000 to $85,000 (AUD $75,000 to $128,000).

First listed in May 2024 at nearly US$35 million, the home was briefly withdrawn in January before being relisted in February.



The home has primarily served as a rental with monthly rates ranging from $50,000 to $85,000. Pic: Zillow.

The asking price has since been reduced by about $3 million (AUD $4.5 million).

Nicknamed the 'Salad Spinner', and formally known as the 'Beverly Hills Glass House', the property was designed in 2009 by modernist architect Ed Niles for real estate developer Raffi Cohen.

The expansive central courtyard. Pic: Zillow.

Speaking with Mansion Global, the Malibu-based architect explained the philosophy behind the design.



"The primary thing here was to envelop the family into a big inner court, not unlike a traditional Spanish home, where all the family activities would occur."

The asking price has since been reduced by about $3 million (AUD $4.5 million). Pic: Zillow.

Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on Loma Linda Drive, the glass-and-steel home sits on a half-acre lot and offers 696 square metres of living space.

Described in the listing as a "living sculpture", the property features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private elevator, a seven-car garage and sweeping views from nearly every room.



The property was designed to encourage family connection. Pic: Zillow.

A circular wing contains the master suite, which boasts almost 360-degree views of Beverly Hills.

Outdoor features include an infinity-edge pool with hillside vistas, a spacious central courtyard and an expansive entertaining deck.

A master suite boasts almost 360-degree views of Beverly Hills. Pic: Zillow.

According to the listing, replicating this home would be "impossible under current Beverly Hills guidelines."



Despite its transparent design, privacy is ensured through a ribbed metal facade that shields it from neighbouring properties.